RWS Global appoints award-winning casting executive Judy Bowman as vice president, talent casting & recruitment

NEW YORK, N.Y. — RWS Global has hired award-winning casting executive, Judy Bowman, as its new Vice President, Talent Casting & Recruitment.

The addition of Bowman to the team comes as RWS Global expands turnkey entertainment operations for cruise ships, resorts, theme parks and major sporting events. RWS Global fills more than 8,000 roles around the world annually, creating opportunities for singers, actors, dancers, musicians, technicians and creatives on land and at sea. This appointment underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to sourcing top-tier talent for its global entertainment productions.

Bowman has over 30 years of experience in casting for theater, film & television, including Broadway and off-Broadway productions, numerous regional theaters and musicals, plays and experiential entertainment throughout New York, Chicago, Boston and Los Angeles markets.

Her large-scale and international projects include touring productions for Broadway Asia, the National Drama Centre of Orleáns, Toneelgroep Amsterdam, Bard Summerscape, the American Repertory Theatre and interactive theatrical events in New York City’s Central Park. Additional work includes feature films as “Hurricane Bianca,” “Mean Girls,” “Something’s Gotta Give” and “Shortbus;” series for Carsey-Werner, Amazon Prime, Hallmark and PBS.

Judy has been a faculty member at Harlem School of the Arts, an Adjunct Professor in Columbia University’s MFA Film Department and a guest teacher at NYU, Harvard University and Carnegie Mellon University. Judy holds a Bachelor of Arts in Drama & Spanish from Tufts University.

“Judy’s innovation and creativity will be invaluable to RWS Global,” said Ryan Saab, Executive Vice President, Talent and Creative Casting. “Her extensive industry expertise and proven ability to lead dynamic casting projects, coupled with her commitment to building strong and diverse teams, position RWS Global to continue delivering exceptional talent to our clients worldwide.”