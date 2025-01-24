Southern Bowling operators roll with Intercard

ST. LOUIS — Two Southern bowling centers have chosen Intercard’s latest cashless technology to manage their arcades.

The big arcade at Player Two Strike and Spare FEC in Louisville, Kentucky boasts more than 65 games. The new center totals 45,000 square feet with 34 lanes of bowling including an 8 lane VIP suite, a full bar and restaurant, party areas, and the arcade. The Intercard system is integrated with the center’s Qubica bowling software so that they can sell bowling and food and beverage via the Intercard system as well.

Strike and Spare operates several other centers in the Louisville area. Player Two is their first location to incorporate cashless technology. Tyler Henson of Intercard handled the installation.

Station 300 is a 24 lane bowling center in Bluffton, South Carolina with a 50 game arcade. They recently replaced another vendor’s system with Intercard. The Station 300 chain also operates centers in Saline and Grandville, Michigan; Akron, Ohio and Gainesville, Georgia, all of which use Intercard. Sol Scribner of Intercard did the installation in Bluffton including integration with the center’s Qubica system.