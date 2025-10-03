Knoebels announces next Park President & President Emeritus

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Knoebels Amusement Resort, America’s largest free-admission amusement park, is proud to announce the next chapter in its nearly century-long legacy. Following a shareholder decision, Brian Knoebel has been named the fourth president in the family-owned park’s history, succeeding his father, Richard ‘Dick’ Knoebel, who has served in the role since 1988.

“I am filled with a deep sense of gratitude and pride not only for where we have been, but for where we are going,” said Dick Knoebel. “Brian has grown up with this park in his heart and under his feet and I have every confidence in his leadership, values, and commitment to what makes Knoebels truly special. His vision for the future honors our past while embracing the opportunities ahead.”

For nearly the past four decades, Dick Knoebel’s leadership has guided the resort through continued growth, while preserving the values and charm that have made Knoebels a treasured destination for generations of families. He will now serve as Chairman of the Board and President Emeritus.

Dick shared his deep appreciation for his siblings and the team members who have worked alongside him through the years, adding that their loyalty, hard work and belief in Knoebels have meant the world to him: “I want to extend a special thank you to my brother and sister, Buddy and Leanna,” said Dick Knoebel. “Being in business with your siblings is not something everyone gets to do, and it is even more rare to do so with such trust, respect, and shared purpose.”

As Knoebels nears its 100th anniversary, this leadership transition marks more than just a change in title. It is a testament to the strength, resilience, and unity of the Knoebel family and the Knoebels team. With only 3% of family businesses surviving into the third generation, this moment stands as a powerful reminder of what is possible when dedication and a common vision endure.

“The fourth generation of the Knoebel family has stepped in with energy, integrity, and a clear understanding of what Knoebels means to the families who visit us and to those of us who find our careers here,” said Dick Knoebel. “They have already done a wonderful job moving our company forward, and I have complete and total confidence in their ability to keep doing just that, while always preserving the heart of who we are.”

In a heartfelt reflection, Brian Knoebel acknowledged the weight and honor of his new role: “It was the most emotional meeting I have ever been a part of. Hearing the trust my family has in me and the appreciation they have for the role I play in this organization was humbling and not something I will ever take for granted.”

Brian added that while humbled by his family’s trust, there is significant pressure: Worries of letting his family down, letting the team down, and letting their guests down – the very people they serve with such pride.

“But then it hit me: I am not alone. And neither were the three presidents before me. They, too, were surrounded by an incredible family and a dedicated team, just like the one we are so blessed with today,” said Brian Knoebel. “As I step into this new chapter, I promise to give this everything I’ve got, to do my very best to make our guests, our team and my family proud continuing this timeless hometown amusement resort for generations to come.”