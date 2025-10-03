Dollywood’s Harvest Festival artist spotlight: Dailey & Vincent

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Sunlight shines through the bright orange and red leaves of the Smoky Mountain trees, setting the perfect backdrop for Dollywood’s Harvest Festival Presented by Humana (now–Oct. 27). Dollywood welcomes a number of guest-favorite artists during the Harvest Festival including returning artists, Dailey & Vincent (Oct. 15-19).

Formed in 2007 by Jaime Dailey and Darrin Vincent, the duo created a unique blend of country, bluegrass and gospel into a sound that has earned them widespread acclaim. During the 2008 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, they were named Emerging Artist of the Year and have since been nominated for three Grammy Awards. Over the years, Dailey & Vincent have released multiple albums, including four award-winning studio albums.

Aside from recording in the studio, the band is very family focused.

“We love Dollywood because we get to spend time with our families both at our shows and just spending time in the beautiful park together,” said Dailey.

According to Dailey & Vincent, they love being able to have fun and enjoy the park’s festival between performances.

“What excites us most about returning to Dollywood is working with the staff and sneaking away to enjoy the rides in-between our shows,” said Vincent. “We love visiting during the Harvest Festival because of the beautiful mountains, colder weather, colorful leaves and of course, playing music for the Dollywood guests!”

Daily & Vincent is among the many artists performing during Dollywood’s Harvest Festival, which delights guests with more than 700 individual performances. Other special guest artists include Sidewalk Prophets, Triumphant Quartet, Emily Ann Roberts, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, The Grascals, Keith Anderson and The Original Coalminers featuring Emily Portman’s Always Loretta.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival offers more than just live music. During the day, guests can enjoy harvest-themed culinary creations and picture-perfect photo ops with more than 12,000 pumpkins throughout the park. By night, the pumpkins come to life, thanks to the park’s award-winning Great Pumpkin LumiNights. Dollywood theme park is open daily from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. during the Harvest Festival.