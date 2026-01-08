Bricks and Giggles

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Just in time for spring break and summer vacation planning, LEGOLAND California Resort announces its lineup of NEW and returning attractions, events and experiences for 2026.

From the landmark opening of LEGO Galaxy, to the return of iconic experiences like LEGO Festival and Brick-or-Treat, there has never been a better year to visit LEGOLAND California Resort or purchase annual passes to maximize year-round family fun.

Winter

NEW: Junior Galaxy Explorer Contest

To celebrate the opening of the highly anticipated LEGO Galaxy, LEGOLAND California is holding a Junior Galaxy Explorer Contest, giving kids ages 6-12 the chance to design and build their own LEGOspacecraft for a shot at being the first riders on Galacticoaster on opening day of LEGO Galaxy, March 6, 2026. Kids can show off their brick-building skills and creativity for LEGOLAND California’s Master Model Builders. For more information: www.LEGOLAND.com/JuniorExplorers

The final stops of the contest are:

Saturday, Jan. 24 at the Children’s Creativity Museum in San Francisco

Saturday, Jan. 30 and Sunday, Jan. 31 at the Kidspace Children’s Museum in Pasadena

RETURNING: LEGO® NINJAGO® Weekends

LEGOLAND California Resort brings back one of its most action-packed seasonal celebrations as LEGO® NINJAGO® Weekends returns in honor of LEGO NINJAGO’s 15th anniversary, running weekends from Jan. 17 through Feb. 15, with additional holiday dates on Jan. 19 and Feb. 16. Families can step inside the world of NINJAGO with high-energy shows, interactive challenges, hands-on LEGO® building activities, Path of the Ninja Scavenger Hunt, Ceremony of the Ninja, and fan-favorite attractions, including NINJAGO The Ride and NINJAGO Training Camp. For the ultimate experience, guests can extend the fun with a stay in the NEW NINJAGO-themed rooms at LEGOLAND® Hotel, featuring immersive theming, in-room activities, and plenty of LEGO play.

NEW DEAL: $39 LEGOLAND® Kids’ Ticket

From January 5 through March 4, kids’ tickets are as low as $39 on LEGOLAND.com, whether you choose to play for the day or stay overnight. Plus, when you book the Hotel package, you will also save up to 30% on rooms! Guests can also save up to $80 on Annual Passes, which includes access to LEGO® NINJAGO Weekends and the all-new LEGO® Galaxy — for all of the out-of-this-world fun 2026 has in store!

Spring

NEW: LEGO® Galaxy Opens March 6

Blast off into the all-new LEGO® Galaxy, a brick-built universe packed with adventure, imagination, and cosmic fun opening March 6. This exciting new land features Galacticoaster, the Resort’s first indoor roller coaster, and the first new coaster in more than two decades! Guests can personalize their own spacecraft through interactive touchscreens and RFID wristbands across four build phases, before launching into a family-friendly journey through space alongside two additional out-of-this-world rides designed for all ages. Young space explorers can train in the Junior Astronaut Training Zone with hands-on activities and interactive play, while families recharge with themed eats and exclusive merchandise at Galactic Grub and Gear.

NEW: LEGO® DUPLO and LEGO® City Themed Hotel Rooms

Families can stay, play, and dream in their favorite LEGO world with LEGOLAND California Resort’s first-ever LEGO® City themed hotel rooms, along with additional LEGO® DUPLO rooms, opening March 13. Built for kids and just steps from the Park entrance, LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Castle Hotel each offer 250 LEGO-themed rooms, all designed to inspire a child’s imagination!

RETURNING: LEGOLAND® Water Park Reopens for Spring Breakers!

Get ready to splash into spring! LEGOLAND® Water Park reopens for the season March 13, featuring more than seven slides, sandy beaches, and the one-of-a-kind Build-A-Raft River. Then in summer, Pirate Reef, and LEGO® Legends of CHIMA Water Park return, overall offering 10 acres of water-filled fun.

Summer

RETURNING: LEGO® Festival

Designed as a child’s very first festival experience, LEGO® Festival returns in summer 2026 with all-new surprises! Stay tuned for more details!

RETURNING: LEGO® World Parade

Families can experience the return of North America’s only LEGO® World Parade this summer, exclusively at LEGOLAND California Resort. This vibrant parade features dazzling floats inspired by fan-favorite LEGO worlds, bringing LEGO creativity to life in spectacular fashion.

Seasonal Events

Red, White and Boom! – July 4

The summer heats up with a star-spangled Red, White & BOOM! celebration honoring America’s 250th birthday. Throughout the day, kids can enjoy all-American picnic games and patriotic-themed LEGObuilding activities. The celebration culminates at night with a spectacular fireworks show, lighting up the sky to patriotic music and dazzling pyrotechnics.

Brick-or-Treat – Select Dates in September-October

Brick-or-Treat will bewitch LEGOLAND California Resort with tons of candy, an exciting show lineup, exclusive LEGO characters and more. This ultimate family-friendly Halloween celebration takes place on select dates throughout September and October.

Holidays at LEGOLAND California Resort – November-January

Jingle all the way to LEGOLAND California Resort this holiday season! Live entertainment, twinkling lights, and festive cheer await. Families can meet the jolly LEGO® Santa, enjoy a series of seasonal activities, and embark on bricktastic holiday adventures throughout the Resort. Don’t miss the Resort’s three-story-tall LEGO Christmas tree – the perfect backdrop for unforgettable family photos!

Kids’ New Year’s Eve – December 31

Don’t let bedtime spoil your fun! New Year’s Eve festivities kick-off early at LEGOLANDCalifornia Resort with a party that lets kids ring in 2027 without missing their bedtime. Kids’ New Year’s Eve features live music, entertainment, and a special New Year’s countdown at “Kid Standard Time.” All activities are included with general Park admission.