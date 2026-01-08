Blue Man Group returns to Orlando with new home at ICON Park May 1, 2026

ORLANDO — Blue Man Group is bringing back their multi-sensory theatrical experience to Orlando with a new resident production at ICON Park. Audiences will rock, laugh and party as the bald and blue trio explore the world through music, movement and cutting-edge technology, delivering a high-energy celebration of creativity and connection that engages guests of all ages.

Tickets for Blue Man Group Orlando will be available for purchase beginning on Friday, Jan. 16. 2026, at 10 a.m. ET. For more information, show schedules and to purchase tickets, visit BLUEMAN.com.

The live show, set to open on May 1, 2026, will feature classic Blue Man Group acts along with new content, exclusive to the Orlando production. Showgoers can expect to be immersed into the world of the Blue Men where they’ll be able to discover music, laughter and surprises along the way.

Blue Man Group continues to redefine live entertainment through their combination of rhythmic artistry, unique use of technology and ability to connect with audiences. The Orlando production continues the iconic trio’s legacy as trailblazers of experimental performance while consistently delivering their signature blend of musical innovation, visual spectacle and spontaneous humor that has captivated millions of fans worldwide.