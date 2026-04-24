Six Flags Great Adventure’s Shoreline Pier continues to rise

JACKSON, N.J. — Construction continues to transform Six Flags Great Adventure’s iconic Boardwalk into the all-new Shoreline Pier, with vertical progress now visible as Barrels O’ Fun begins to take shape and site work advances for additional attractions debuting this season.

Following the March announcement of Shoreline Pier, crews are actively assembling Barrels O’ Fun, a new spinning family coaster featuring barrel-themed cars and nearly 1,400 feet of twisting track. Nearby, preparations are underway for the installation of the Hypno Twister, Super Roundup, Flying Scooters, and Wave Swinger as foundations, utilities, and infrastructure work continue across the area.

Concrete stamping and themed finishes are also helping bring the boardwalk-inspired atmosphere to life, giving the reimagined midway its signature seaside style and setting the stage for expanded dining, games, and retail offerings.

New food and beverage locations are also taking shape, including a new funnel cake destination featuring over-the-top specialty creations, fresh-cut fries with unique toppings, corn dogs, and additional boardwalk-inspired snacks and refreshments.

The Shoreline Pier transformation is part of Six Flags Great Adventure’s continued investment in guest experience enhancements for 2026, bringing new attractions, immersive entertainment, and refreshed dining to one of the park’s most recognizable areas.

You can read more about it here!

As construction continues on Shoreline Pier, guests can also take advantage of a bonus operating day tonight, with Six Flags Great Adventure open from 4 to 10 p.m., offering another opportunity to experience the park and watch the transformation unfold firsthand.