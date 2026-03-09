Six Flags Over Georgia opens for the 2026 season on March 14

MABLETON, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia opens for its 59th season on Saturday, March 14, welcoming guests for another year of immersive events, world-class attractions and a new dining location.

New this season, the park debuts Georgia Sandwich Company, a dining concept that features fresh ingredients, large portions and delicious sandwiches, seasonal soups, salads, house-made chips and succulent desserts. Equipped with a full bar and fast service, Georgia Sandwich Company’s menu is inspired by local flavors and hearty options to satisfy the whole family. It is one of four new dining experiences to open under the leadership of the park’s new executive chef since 2025, including Dee Jay’s Diner, Firehouse BBQ and Promenade Primo’s Pizzeria. Georgia Sandwich Company replaces JB’s Sports Bar and Grille and is scheduled to open later this spring.

The park’s 59th season also features an exciting lineup of special events, including Spring Break, which features daily festivities, dining and new live entertainment from April 3–12. SPLASH! Water Parade, an elaborate interactive water parade, and Star-Spangled Nights headline the park’s summer events. In the fall, Six Flags Over Georgia introduces Tricks and Treats, a new family-friendly daytime Halloween event, plus the return of Fright Fest and Heroes’ Fest.

Please note that all dates and availability are subject to change. The park encourages guests to check the official website for the most up-to-date information regarding special events and park hours.

Opening Day marks the return of more than 40 rides, shows and attractions. For those looking to cool down this summer, Six Flags Over Georgia’s water park Hurricane Harbor opens May 9, and Six Flags White Water opens May 23.