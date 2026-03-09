Two returning fan-favorite races now unite under an official 2026 run series

ORLANDO — SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back two fan-favorite 5K races and officially launching its 2026 5K Run Series, uniting its signature spring and fall runs under one official series. The series includes the Seven Seas Food Festival 5K on April 25, 2026, at 7 a.m., and the Howl-O-Sprint 5K on Sept. 18, 2026, at 7 p.m., giving runners of all levels the chance to experience the park in two uniquely themed ways.

Designed with theme park lovers in mind, SeaWorld Orlando’s 5K races blend fitness, fun and fan-favorite festivals, making them a natural fit for seasonal race calendars. Each race is strategically timed to take advantage of Central Florida’s favorable climate and aligns with one of the park’s signature events. The Seven Seas Food Festival 5K offers participants the chance to stretch their legs before indulging in one of the Southeast’s most celebrated spring culinary festivals, while the Howl-O-Sprint 5K delivers a high-energy run infused with the thrilling spirit of Howl-O-Scream each fall.

A Taste of the Finish Line: Seven Seas Food Festival 5K

Returning this April, the Seven Seas Food Festival 5K offers runners the chance to start their day with an energizing run through the park before the culinary celebration begins. Designed to be welcoming for beginners while still engaging for seasoned runners, the course will set the stage for a rewarding post-race experience at one of the region’s most popular food festivals. From global flavors to live entertainment, it’s a race that pairs movement with indulgence, leaving the guilt aside. We’re proud to welcome Undeniably Dairy as this year’s official race partners. Following their run, participants can celebrate and refuel at the finish line with refreshing chocolate milk during the post-race celebration.

A Frightfully Fun Favorite: Howl-O-Sprint 5K

When fall arrives, SeaWorld Orlando turns up the thrill with the Howl-O-Sprint 5K. This race is an after-dark experience bursting with personality. Runners dash through a spirited course filled with eerie energy, costumed characters and spine-tingling surprises, all leading up to SeaWorld’s iconic Halloween event. It’s a race where the atmosphere is as memorable as the miles, and where cheering sections may include ghouls, goblins and creatures of the night.

Together, the two races form a dynamic run series that blends wellness with SeaWorld Orlando’s signature entertainment experiences. These runs offer participants a reason to stay active, celebrate milestones and experience SeaWorld Orlando in a completely new way.

Registration for the 2026 Seven Seas Food Festival 5K and Howl-O-Sprint 5K begins March 6. For updates and additional information, visit SeaWorldOrlando.com.



Beyond the Finish Line:

Participants can expect added value with their 5K registration, including race-day benefits and access to exclusive event experiences. Remember, for guests looking to celebrate all year long, becoming a SeaWorld Orlando Pass Member offers the most flexible way to enjoy seasonal events, festivals and park experiences throughout the year.