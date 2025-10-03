Beach Volleyball world champs unveils epic festival and entertainment program in partnership with RWS Global

NEW YORK — Volleyball Australia today announced the appointment of RWS Global, the world leader in groundbreaking live moments across entertainment and sport, to deliver the full event presentation, entertainment, and festival program for the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Adelaide 2025, this November. The appointment also marks the official release of the festival and entertainment program.

Under the creative direction of Greg Bowman, Sr. Advisor at RWS Global, the team will design and deliver a fully integrated fan experience, intertwining world-class sports presentation and competition beach volleyball up close, with a vibrant festival atmosphere that celebrates Adelaide’s culture, music, and lifestyle.

RWS Global bring unparalleled experience across more than 100 World Championships and World Cups, six Olympic and Paralympic Games, and the Commonwealth Games, delivering international pedigree to The Drive and Pinky Flat/Tarntanya Wama from 14–23 November 2025. Tickets on sale through Ticketek now.

“We’re thrilled to bring a fresh and uniquely Australian interpretation of beach volleyball to life,” said Greg Bowman, Sr. Advisor, RWS Global. “From the drama on the sand to the energy of the festival site, our goal is to capture the essence of Adelaide and showcase it to the world through a lens deeply rooted in place, pride and party.”

“The signature of this event will be keeping both athletes and fans at the centre of the `experience,” said Jenny Mann, CEO, FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships. “We’re delivering elite competition alongside an immersive festival like no other. Partnering with RWS Global, with their expertise, was a natural fit.”

Central Beach District – Festival Theming Unveiled

Pinky Flat will be transformed into the Central Beach District, where fans step out of the city and onto the sand to enjoy Australian beach culture alongside four additional courts of world-class beach volleyball.

Each day of the Championships will feature unique theming, music, and experiences. The opening weekend will launch with a celebration of Australian beach culture, with a ‘City Meets Beach’ theme,with live sand sculpture activations, live urban artists, local music acts, and our Aussies in action on the courts. Family Day on Sunday 16th will offer a dedicated kids’ zone with giant sandpits, face painting, and interactive activities. Monday 17th will be Latino Heat day whichwill feature Brazil’s powerhouse teams in action, and performances from Brazilian dancers and more.

Throughout the Championships, fans will be treated to live performances from artists including local legend Matt Sammut, Adam Blesing and Dojo Rise, alongside a Kombi DJ soundtracking sunset happy hours weekdays between 4-6pm. A major headline act will be announced soon.