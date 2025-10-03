One in a million: Pleasure Beach’s Infusion ride is close to hitting one million cycles – and you could be on it

Pleasure Beach Resort has revealed that its Infusion rollercoaster is very close to hitting one million rides, and guests visitng next week could be part of a milestone moment.

In the mechanics and controls of the ride is a clock indicator, which counts the number of cycles it goes through, and experts at the park have predicted that the milestone will be hit next week.

Infusion is a suspended, looping coaster, and takes guests on a thrilling ride through five inversions, reaching speeds of up to 80kmh.

Pleasure Beach CEO, Amanda Thompson OBE said: “Infusion really is a thrilling ride, and this milestone reflects the many moments of happiness, thrills, and screams that this ride has provided for guests over the years – and we can’t wait to see it create many more.”

Pleasure Beach’s team has said that Infusion’s millionth ride cycle will be hit next Wednesday, October 8, and any guests who are wanting to join the milestone can ride it on that day.

“We’re inviting guests who are visiting on Wednesday to ride Infusion on its special day, there will be a photo opportunity in the station, and guests could even be on the exact millionth ride!” Added Amanda.

Infusion joined the park’s roster of rides in 2007, and English broadcaster, Vernon Kay, officially opened the ride and was one of the first to ride it. At the time, he said: “As soon as anything gets above 20 feet I start to get nervous […] it certainly awakened my senses, it turned my stomach a few times.”

The rollercoaster sits in the south area of the park, wedged between the Big One and Big Dipper. Next year, Infusion will have a new ride to neighbour it, the 138ft gyro swing, Aviktas.

The giant spinning pendulum ride swings 120 degrees and will seat 40 riders who face outwards with their legs dangling, and experience an exhilarating feeling of flying.

Although other swinging pendulum rides exist in the UK, none come close to the Pleasure Beach model in terms of height. For example, Drayton Manor’s Maelstrom reaches approximately 74 feet, with Aviktas set to be almost double that in size, and completely tower Infusion.

