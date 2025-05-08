Expanded Universal Studios Store is now open in Universal Citywalk, featuring all-new dedicated areas for The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World

ORLANDO — The Universal Studios Store in Universal CityWalk just got more awesome with the debut of two all-new dedicated areas featuring The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. This expansion doubles the size of the current Universal Studios Store and invites guests to shop the latest merchandise themed to these exciting experiences and other beloved NBCUniversal brands within a reimagined retail space offering everything from apparel to souvenirs to treats and more.

See below for an overview of what guests can experience in the new, immersive areas designed to celebrate The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD:

THE WIZARDING WORLD OF HARRY POTTER

The expanded retail location offers merchandise from all three lands of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando – including Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure, Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida and Place Cachée in the Ministry of Magic, officially opening on May 22 at the all-new Universal Epic Universe theme park. For the first time outside of the Universal Orlando theme parks, fans can indulge in a selection of Butterbeer treats served from an all-new Butterbeer counter, including the cold and frozen beverage varieties – along with a selection of other specialty items from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

The newly added SUPER NINTENDO WORLD section in the Universal Studios Store has an all-new dedicated entrance inspired by the colorful landscapes and beloved characters from Nintendo’s video games. Inside the store, guests will shop an assortment of merchandise featuring some of their favorite characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, Donkey Kong and more. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD is one of the five incredible worlds coming to Universal Epic Universe on May 22, 2025.