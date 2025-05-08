Alterface powers interactive fun for the new SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride in Türkiye!

WAVRE, Belgium — Now open at The Land of Legends in Antalya, Türkiye, SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride, marks another successful collaboration between Alterface, a global leader in interactive experiences and immersive entertainment, and Sally Dark Rides, renowned creators of engaging dark ride attractions.

The ride, having proven a hit at its initial launch in Las Vegas’ Circus Circus Hotel & Casino, made its international premiere at The Land of Legends’ newly opened Nickelodeon Land on March 1, 2025.

The opening marks a significant milestone as the first SpongeBob SquarePants dark ride outside of the United States, allowing fans from Türkiye and beyond to immerse themselves in the vibrant, fun and chaotic world of Bikini Bottom.

A gem for all ages

Built around a beloved IP, SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride is a joyful adventure that promises an unforgettable family experience. The ride’s humor and character-driven storytelling, paired with intuitive and entertaining gameplay, make it a true gem for guests of all ages, immersing them in the whimsical world of Bikini Bottom and allowing them to become active participants in the SpongeBob story.

The attraction, designed and manufactured by Sally Dark Rides, invites guests to step into Mr. Krabs’ zany carnival, where SpongeBob, Patrick, and the rest of the gang are using a shipment of Krabby Patty ingredients for midway games while attempting to keep Plankton at bay. Leveraging its proven expertise in interactive systems, Alterface provided the cutting-edge shooting system and responsive show control, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for riders.

This integration of storytelling and interactive gameplay was a core objective for the ride, with Alterface’s technology playing a crucial role in achieving this balance. Instead of a traditional shooting gun, riders are equipped with a wand-like Zapper. This deliberate choice offers an intuitive interface, allowing riders to fully engage in the fun and contribute directly to the unfolding story powered by Alterface’s technology.

Building on experience

Alterface has a strong track record of blending popular intellectual property with sophisticated interactive tech to create truly immersive rides, as seen in its work with Sally Dark Rides on the successful Justice League series of attractions. SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride builds on this tradition, offering a deep and captivating experience that goes beyond traditional dark rides by actively involving guests in the narrative through responsive gameplay.



“We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Sally Dark Rides,” said Stéphane Battaille, CEO of Alterface. “Our collaboration on SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride exemplifies our shared commitment to creating immersive and memorable attractions.”



Ride mechanics and features

The ride utilizes ETF’s IDR trackless Mystic Mover system, guiding guests through six interactive scenes filled with 2D media and physical targets. Alterface’s technology places riders in the center of the story by triggering and modifying sound, animatronics, media, and special effects in real time – based on each vehicle’s precise position in a scene.



“The interactive elements are perfectly aligned, creating an energetic and dynamic experience. Our system allows players to become the central protagonists, as the story is directly driven by their actions,” said Battaille. “Additionally, Sally Dark Rides did an incredible job bringing the unmistakable humor of the SpongeBob series to life through a storyline and gameplay that are easy to understand, fast-paced, and packed with fun.”



Throughout the ride, at each of the brightly themed game stations, high-resolution laser projectors bring the midway action to life. Alterface’s technology allows players to activate targets on a variety of surfaces, including a giant LED screen in the final scene that stretches nearly from floor to ceiling. Physical Easter eggs are also scattered throughout the ride, offering bonus points to guests who spot and activate them. This combination of interactive challenges and diverse media formats (including five animatronic figures) along with Alterface’s versatile technology, creates a fully immersive environment. At the very end of the ride, a “Hall of Fame” feature showcases player scores, adding a competitive edge and encouraging repeat visits.



A successful partnership

SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride has been captivating guests at The Land of Legends with its immersive storytelling, advanced technology and interactive gaming since its opening.

“As a huge SpongeBob fan, I absolutely love this attraction!” said Battaille. “It feels like stepping into Bikini Bottom and being part of an episode from the series. We are excited to continue this successful partnership with Sally Dark Rides and we hope that it will lead to many more SpongeBob rides worldwide.”