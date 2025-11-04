Holiday lights at Kennywood dazzles with new Gingerbread Junction & immersive Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Experience

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — It’s almost time to light up Pennsylvania’s Tallest Christmas Tree as Holiday Lights makes Kennywood Park shine for 30 nights. Pittsburgh’s Home for the Holidays is expanding last year’s event with even more new ways to make the season sparkle in 2025. Plus, the popular Christmas event has been once again nominated by USA Today 10Best as one of the country’s top Theme Park Holiday Events. Kennywood fanatics and Holiday Lights lovers can cast their vote once per day now through Monday, December 1. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, December 10.

Visitors can join in the joy all season long beginning Friday, November 14. This year, Holiday Lights will be headlined by the park’s immersive walk-through experience where guests will meet iconic characters from the classic TV special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Each night, guests will have a chance to meet and take their very own photos with Rudolph and his friends Clarice, Bumble and Sam the Snowman.

The joy doesn’t stop there. Throughout the holiday season, park-goers will be dazzled by Pennsylvania’s Tallest Christmas Tree, more than three million lights, and the all-new Gingerbread Junction. Details include:

NEW! Santa Experience: Santa made his list, checked it twice, and now he's taking a break in his "North Pole" away from home at Kennywood'sCelebration Station. The newly rethemed area brings the arctic to the heart of Gingerbread Junction. Santa will be on-site for photo opportunities each operating day through December 23.

NEW! Gingerbread Express: The whole family is invited to climb aboard and take a ride through this life size gingerbread village. Plus, each night Santa and his helpers will arrive on the Gingerbread Express before making their way to the Celebration Station.

NEW! Light Show Experience: From the moment guests arrive at Gingerbread Junction, they will be met with a fully immersive light show that spans the entire area and is timed to holiday music.

“Holiday Lights is one of Pittsburgh’s most cherished traditions, and this year we’re making it shine brighter than ever,” said Ricky Spicuzza, Kennywood General Manager. “From our all-new Gingerbread Junction and dazzling light shows to the immersive Rudolph experience, every corner of the park will sparkle with holiday cheer. We can’t wait to welcome families back to make new memories and celebrate the magic of the season together at Kennywood.”

In addition to the all-new Gingerbread Junction, guests can get festive with the all-new Jingle Bell Jamboree, a nightly dance party held by Kennywood’s beloved characters, and the return of the new Holiday Reflections Light Show around the Lagoon. Festive food and beverage offerings have also expanded this season. Hungry guests can now enjoy red velvet waffle cones, candied popcorn, flavored hot chocolate, smores lattes, and more. The park’s popular Dinner with Santa experience will run select days through December 23. Buffett tickets include a photo with Santa and unlimited food and soft drinks starting at $22.99 for Season Passholders.

Holiday Lights will run from Friday, November 19 through Sunday, January 4, with the park open daily from December 19 through January 4, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. 25 family-friendly and thrill rides will also be open for families to enjoy throughout the event including the Jack Rabbit, Kangaroo, Potato Smash, Spinvasion, and more.

Tickets to Holiday Lights are currently on sale for the best price of the season, for just $19.99, 60% off the Main Gate price for a limited time.