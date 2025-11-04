Holidays in Hershey begin with Nov. 14 opening of Hersheypark Christmas Candylane and Hershey Sweet Lights

HERSHEY, Pa. — The holiday season in Hershey, Pa., kicks off on Nov. 14, 2025, with the opening of Hersheypark Christmas Candylane holiday attraction featuring a new holiday show and the world’s tallest swing of its kind making its holiday debut.

A holiday tradition for more than 40 years, Hersheypark Christmas Candylane is a Pennsylvania staple, boasting the most lights of any amusement park in the state and one of the only places in the Northeast to see all nine of Santa’s live reindeer, including Rudolph. The seasonal event is also one of the few remaining places in the Northeast to see holiday lights from high-thrill roller coasters!

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane opens to the public on select dates and all weekends from Nov. 14, 2025, through Jan. 4, 2026. Extended hours are offered around Thanksgiving week, with daily operations starting Dec. 18 (closed on Christmas Day). Hours vary by day and are available at www.Hersheypark.com/plan-your-visit/hours.

The USA TODAY 10Best-nominated theme park holiday event features five million lights, including the NOEL light show timed to music, for guests to enjoy while walking around with signature hot chocolate or taking a ride on 40 family favorites, including seven coasters, weather permitting. Christmas Candylane marks the first winter for Twizzlers Twisted Gravity Screamin’ Swing and the holiday-tastic Shaq-A-Licious Laff Trakk indoor coaster.

For the first time since 2019, Hersheypark will offer an all-new holiday stage show, Twinkling Thru Time, inside the heated Chevrolet Music Box Theatre venue. Guests can turn back the clock and step into a wondrous world where timeless holiday traditions meet iconic Christmas hits!

Other festive entertainment offerings include seeing Santa and all nine of his live reindeer in the themed Mary N. Bright Airfield experience near Fahrenheit coaster, Holly Jolly Sweet Greets meetups with the Hershey Characters in a new location at Overlook Arcade, Our Friends From The Sea Shows in the Aquatheatre, and TREEville Trail, starting Nov. 26, throughout the water park.

Delicious seasonal food and beverage offerings include new flavors of King Size Shakes and Holidogs hot dogs, as well as the return of the popular Hot Chocolate Bar and boozy hot chocolate offerings for guests 21 and older. On select days after Thanksgiving, Overlook food court will feature a new pop-up station with specialty holiday offerings, including meatballs with red pepper marinara, apple & brie egg rolls, and a holiday meal plate. A sweet souvenir, the Kissmas TREEts Collectible is back by popular demand, featuring a second new version that includes a cookie decorating kit.

Special Ticket Offers

For a limited time, guests can buy now and save more than 45 percent during the Christmas Candylane Pre-Sale on Hersheypark.com. Tickets purchased through the Pre-Sale are valid on any public operating day through Jan. 4, 2026. Stay tuned for more holiday deals.

Current 2025 Season Pass Holders can enjoy unlimited visits to Hersheypark Christmas Candylane as part of their year-long perks. 2026 Season Passes are on sale now with early Black Friday savings. A Season Pass+ option includes unlimited visits and perks to Hersheypark for the remainder of the 2025 operating year and all of 2026 – a great gift idea, too!

Hershey Sweet Lights Presented by PPL Drive-Through Attraction

Up the road from Hersheypark is the separately ticketed Hershey Sweet Lights Presented by PPL drive-through attraction open nightly from Nov. 14 through Jan. 4, including Christmas evening; hours vary.

From the comfort of their cars, guests can enjoy two miles of fields and wooded trails decorated with more than 500 illuminated, animated displays, including The 12 Days of Christmas, an Enchanted Forest, Hersheypark rides, Hershey Bears hockey, as well as a region inspired by the Northern Lights.

Hershey Sweet Lights admission pricing varies depending on the date of visit and the type of vehicle. Single cars (seats up to eight people) range from $29.99 to $42.99. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance for significant savings (versus the gate rate of $54.15), as same-day ticket sales end each night at 5 p.m.

Seasonal Getaways at The Official Resorts of Hersheypark

Visitors can extend their holiday stay in The Sweetest Place On Earth at The Official Resorts of Hersheypark: The Hotel Hershey, including The Villas luxury accommodation, Hershey Lodge family resort and Hersheypark Camping Resort campground.

On select dates starting Nov. 14, guests can enjoy holiday resort packages to ring in the season. The Hersheypark Christmas Candylane 1-Night and 2-Night packages at The Hotel Hershey and Hershey Lodge include deluxe accommodations, Hersheypark Christmas Candylane tickets, breakfast and more. Hersheypark Camping Resort will also offer a Hersheypark Christmas Candylane camping package.

For the most luxurious holiday getaway, stay at our new The Villas at The Hotel Hershey accommodations featuring unmatched amenities. Enjoy unlimited Hersheypark Christmas Candylane visits for the length of your stay, a one-day Fast Track pass for everyone in your group, access to the exclusive Villas Concierge Lounge, complimentary daily breakfast, hors d’oeuvres and drinks, and more.

All guests receive Free Resort Benefits, including free front gate shuttle service, preview hours at Hersheypark and chocolate at check-in. Overnight guests of Hershey Lodge receive exclusive access to Hershey’s Water Works at Hershey Lodge indoor pool complex.

Holiday Happenings Around Town

The town built on chocolate is home to holiday concerts and championship hockey at GIANT Center arena, seasonal spa treatments at The Spa At The Hotel Hershey resort spa and MeltSpa by Hershey day spa, ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park and festive dining at more than a dozen premier restaurants, including Breakfast with Santa at The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio.

The Hershey Story Museum on Chocolate Avenue, Hershey Gardens and Hershey’s Chocolate World Attraction also offer special holiday events and promotions.