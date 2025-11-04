Dutch Winter Wonderland makes the season sparkle beginning November 15

LANCASTER, Pa. — It’s almost the most magical time of the year as Dutch Wonderland prepares to dazzle guests with its timeless holiday tradition, Dutch Winter Wonderland. The kingdom gates will officially open for visitors to join in the joy on Saturday, November 15 at 3 p.m. To kick off the spirit of the season, Dutch Winter Wonderland has been nominated by USA Today as one of the 10Best Theme Park Holiday Events in the country. The park is calling on its guests to help the beloved Christmas event land a top spot by casting their vote daily though Monday, December 2. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, December 10.

This season, Dutch Winter Wonderland will feature more than one million lights, spectacular light shows, cookies and meet and greets with Santa, and more. The park will offer more than 20 family-friendly rides and attractions for the kiddos to enjoy, and festive holiday treats. Activities include:

NEW! Snowflake Cookies with PBS KIDS Daniel Tiger – The beloved character from Fred Rogers Productions’ Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood will visit for story time, meet and greets and cookie decorating in Enchanted Eats at 6 p.m.

– The beloved character from Fred Rogers Productions’ Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood will visit for story time, meet and greets and cookie decorating in Enchanted Eats at 6 p.m. NEW ! The Hilarious Magic of Sam Sandler – Sam Sandler is a magician, inspirational speaker and America’s only full time deaf illusionist, with over 8,000 live shows in 45 states. Sam has perfected the blend of magic and comedy with a powerful and dynamic inspirational message and will be performing select days in Storytime Corner.

! – Sam Sandler is a magician, inspirational speaker and America’s only full time deaf illusionist, with over 8,000 live shows in 45 states. Sam has perfected the blend of magic and comedy with a powerful and dynamic inspirational message and will be performing select days in Storytime Corner. Meet & Greets with Santa – Santa will be in his Jolly Lodge daily from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., making his list and checking it twice from November 15 through December 23.

– Santa will be in his Jolly Lodge daily from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., making his list and checking it twice from November 15 through December 23. Cookies with Santa – Families can enjoy even more time with the big man in red, photo opportunities, delicious holiday treats and more during cookies with Santa on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. in Enchanting Eats.

– Families can enjoy even more time with the big man in red, photo opportunities, delicious holiday treats and more during cookies with Santa on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. in Enchanting Eats. Cookies with Santa Duke – Duke the Dragon and his elf helpers will host story time and will invite everyone to enjoy treats each day in Enchanting Eats at 3:30 p.m.

– Duke the Dragon and his elf helpers will host story time and will invite everyone to enjoy treats each day in Enchanting Eats at 3:30 p.m. Merlin’s Magical Forest – Merlin casts magical spells throughout his forest and brings it to life with more sparkling lights than ever before.

– Merlin casts magical spells throughout his forest and brings it to life with more sparkling lights than ever before. A Chris-Mouse Carol – The holiday season comes to Melody Meadow as the puppet residents prepare for the big day. The whole family is invited to enjoy the puppet show featuring original songs, holiday drama and whole lot of fun. Performances will be held at Celebration Theater at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.

– The holiday season comes to Melody Meadow as the puppet residents prepare for the big day. The whole family is invited to enjoy the puppet show featuring original songs, holiday drama and whole lot of fun. Performances will be held at Celebration Theater at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. Duke’s Blizzard Bash – Holly jolly visitors are encouraged to dance the night away with Duke the Dragon and Friends in Market Square in a snowy winter wonderland nightly at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

– Holly jolly visitors are encouraged to dance the night away with Duke the Dragon and Friends in Market Square in a snowy winter wonderland nightly at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Illumination Lane – The beauty of the holidays surrounds visitors as they take a scenic stroll down the holiday light-filled path, nestled along the creek, the perfect backdrop for family photos.

– The beauty of the holidays surrounds visitors as they take a scenic stroll down the holiday light-filled path, nestled along the creek, the perfect backdrop for family photos. Dutch WonderBand – Classic holiday hits are performed with a twist; visitors can enjoy a holiday spin on their favorites from the roaming band throughout the park on select days.

“Dutch Winter Wonderland is where the magic of the holidays truly comes to life,” said Megan Hartman General Manager. “We’re thrilled to bring new shows, more lights, and unforgettable family experiences to the park this season. Being nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Theme Park Holiday Event is an incredible honor, and we can’t wait to celebrate another season of joy and wonder with our guests.”

Dutch Winter Wonderland will run select days from November 16 through December 31. Visitors can save up to 60% on Dutch Winter Wonderland tickets now and enjoy all that is merry, bright any one day during the holiday season.