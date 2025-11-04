Lake Compounce makes the season sparkle with Holiday Lights 2025 beginning November 28

BRISTOL, Conn. — Join in the joy at Lake Compounce’s Holiday Lights as the park lights up the night sky for 14 sparkling days this holiday season. Celebrating 13 years of timeless holiday tradition, America’s First Amusement Park, will usher in the holidays beginning on Friday, November 28 at 4 p.m. To celebrate all that is merry and bright, Holiday Lights has been nominated by USA Today as a 10Best Theme Park Holiday Event. Guests can show their support for the event and cast their vote once daily through Monday, December 1. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, December 10.

With more dazzle, more sparkle and more cheer, New England’s Home for the Holidays, will feature more than 500,000 lights, Connecticut’s Tallest Christmas Tree, meet and greets with Santa, treats to get visitors in the holiday spirit, and more. Details include:

Connecticut’s Tallest Christmas Tree – Standing at 100 feet tall and lighting up the park’s Main Gate with more than 120 thousand lights, the tree offers a stunning backdrop for what is sure to be the most magical time of the year.

– Standing at 100 feet tall and lighting up the park’s Main Gate with more than 120 thousand lights, the tree offers a stunning backdrop for what is sure to be the most magical time of the year. Meet and Greet with Santa – The big man in red is making his list, checking it twice, and meeting with New England residents each operating day from November 28 through December 21 inside the Starlight Theatre.

– The big man in red is making his list, checking it twice, and meeting with New England residents each operating day from November 28 through December 21 inside the Starlight Theatre. Family-Friendly Activities – Santa’s helpers will guide families through a variety of holiday themed activities every night of Holiday Lights including letter writing to Santa, personalized ornament making, Dance Parties, and more.

– Santa’s helpers will guide families through a variety of holiday themed activities every night of Holiday Lights including letter writing to Santa, personalized ornament making, Dance Parties, and more. Festive Foods and Beverages – Visitors will be delighted by a variety of holiday flavors and treats all season long. Festive dishes include a Holiday Dinner complete with classic favorites like smoked turkey legs, stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry and seasonal treats like roasted nuts and s’mores, hot chocolate, eggnog, and more.

“As we celebrate Holiday Lights, we’re filled with gratitude for the families who have made this tradition part of their holidays year after year,” said Doug Hemphill, General Manager at Lake Compounce. “We’re honored that Holiday Lights has been nominated as one of the best holiday events in the country and we can’t wait to open the gates to welcome our guests back for Holiday Lights 2025 to experience the magic of the holidays.”

In addition to several unique light displays, guests can enjoy a variety of rides and attractions, including the Carousel, Boocifer’s Haunted Holiday at Ghost Hunt, the North Pole Express and more. Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce will run Fridays from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturdays from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., and Sundays from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. from November 28 through December 28.

Lake Compounce guests can now get Holiday Lights tickets on sale for just $19.99, a 50% savings off the park’s Main Gate. Single Day Tickets are valid any one day throughout Holiday Lights and include admission, rides and attractions, meet and greets with Santa, and more.