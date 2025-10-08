Alterface captures the magic at IAAPA Expo Europe

WAVRE, Belgium — Alterface, a leader in interactive attractions, closed a truly magical week at IAAPA Expo Europe. The event was marked by prestigious industry awards, exciting new prospects, and the launch of promising new creative collaborations.

The company’s success was highlighted by multiple major industry recognitions, showcasing Alterface’s continuous impact and innovative spirit in themed entertainment.

The undisputed highlight of the week was the presentation of the Industry Icon (Supplier) Award at the Park World Excellence Awards to Alterface’s Creative Director, Laurence Beckers. This prestigious honor celebrates her remarkable career and lasting contributions to themed entertainment.

“Laurence’s vision and dedication to the creation of interactive experiences have shaped the way audiences play and connect, leaving a profound impact on the industry,” said Stéphane Battaille, CEO of Alterface. “We are incredibly proud of her achievements and grateful for the inspiration she brings to our team every day.”

Further success at the Park World Excellence Awards included a Highly Commended distinction in the Best Dark Ride or Media Based Experience category for the new SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride at The Land of Legends, Turkey, a testament to the ride’s innovative design and interactive engagement.

Alterface was also honored at the European Star Awards, receiving recognition for two beloved attractions that highlight the company’s expertise in interactive technology:

Sesame Street: Street Mission at PortAventura World – Best Family Rides

SpongeBob's Crazy Carnival Ride at The Land of Legends – Best New Indoor Attractions

Both award-winning attractions are designed by Sally Dark Rides. Alterface is honored to be the chosen partner for their interactivity, helping bring these beloved stories to life in ways that engage and delight audiences of all ages.

Alongside their industry recognition, the Alterface booth captivated attendees by teasing a new partnership with the artistic team from Levita, astonishing visitors with real-life levitating objects.

“We are always exploring new technologies and gameplay,” said Stéphane Battaille. “It felt natural to involve magicians in our quest to create experiences that go beyond traditional interactivity. We look forward to taking this magical collaboration even further at IAAPA Expo US this November. Visit us at Booth #862 to see the next step!“