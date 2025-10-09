Spectrum Sports Intl unveils Battle Bar: a new high-flying challenge for thrill seekers and spectators

LOGAN, Utah — Spectrum Sports Intl, a leading innovator in the amusement and entertainment equipment industry, proudly announces the launch of its brand-new product: BATTLE BAR, a thrilling new 20-foot high challenge that delivers excitement, competition, and unforgettable experiences.

BATTLE BAR is more than just a ride — it’s a full-body experience that’s as fun to participate in as it is to watch. With a towering presence and competitive edge, this attraction is designed to draw a crowd and ignite excitement at any event.

With over 25 years of experience in engineering and manufacturing its industry-leading attractions, Spectrum Sports Intl is committed to delivering high-performance, safety-certified experiences that challenge, excite, and inspire.

Since building the first mobile climbing wall in 1994, Spectrum has continually worked with valued partners to create products that evoke a true sense of adventure. We don’t build rides where participants simply sit and observe — we build attractions that stretch people beyond their comfort zones, test their limits, and provide a thrilling, yet safe, environment to explore their courage and skill. BATTLE BAR is no exception.

Participants, wearing full-body harnesses, are attached to Spectrum’s world-renowned Gen 5 Auto-Belay safety system. Each grips a bar in front of them, and the powered belay system lifts them up to the top of the 20-foot tower — completely relying on their grip strength. A built-in timer tracks their endurance. When one can no longer hold on, they drop — safely caught and lowered by the Auto-Belay — and the winner is revealed with flashing lights and digital timing.

For decades, people have been captivated by low-height grip bar challenges. BATTLE BAR takes that concept to an entirely new heights— literally — offering the adrenaline of elevation and the excitement of timed competition.

Setup and teardown are designed to be quick and intuitive, especially for those familiar with existing Spectrum Sports Intl products. And with the trusted GEN 5 Auto-Belay safety system and our award-winning On-Site Service, owners can rest assured their investment is protected for years to come.BATTLE BAR is now available for order. For more details contact: sales@spectrumsports.com.