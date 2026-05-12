Dollywood’s Splash Country opens for 26th season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — With plenty of sun-soaked days and glowing nights ahead, Dollywood’s Splash Country opens for its 26th season on Saturday, May 16. The Smokies’ friendliest water park is welcoming guests back this summer with a brand-new nighttime event, fresh food items and 35-acres of summertime fun.

New this season, Neon Nights extends summer days into summer nights during this separately ticketed, after-hours celebration. On select Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30-10:30 p.m., the water park transforms with neon lights, immersive glow experiences and high-energy entertainment. Guests will enjoy select favorite attractions, lighter crowds plus event-exclusive dining and merchandise options. Event-only tickets can be purchased for $39.99 plus tax or can be bundled with a one-day admission to Dollywood’s Splash Country for $94.99 plus tax.

“Neon Nights is unlike anything our guests have experienced at Splash Country before,” said Jordan Leach, Director of Operations. “We wanted to offer our guests an opportunity to enjoy the water park in a unique way that felt like it was created just for them. With exclusive experiences and lighter crowds, we are excited to welcome guests after dark.”

For added daytime entertainment, Splash Bash LIVE returns starting June 9 on select Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with DJs bringing energy and entertainment to the Wave Pool stage.

Fresh menu items make a splash this season at several of the water park’s culinary locations. At The Watering Hole, guests will find Firecracker Street Corn featuring fire-roasted corn, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese and a spicy crunch topping. Ned’s Bear Paws is serving up the Rocky Paw. This new Bear Paw flavor is created with vanilla icing, chocolate toffee crumbles and caramel drizzle. Loaded BBQ Fries are a delicious addition to the menu at Oakley Bros. Food Wagon with seasoned curly fries, queso blanco, smoked pork, tangy BBQ sauce and green onions. Guests also can cool off with colorful new drinks including Ube Lemonade, Neon Pink Lemonade and Blue Raspberry Boba.

Safety is always the top priority at Dollywood’s Splash Country. On Thursday, June 25, guests can join the 16th annual Water Safety Day presented by Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen. During this special event, families learn how to make a splash with confidence with a full day of learning that kicks off with the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson. Children of all ages are invited to participate and learn in a safe and fun environment.

“We take water safety seriously at Splash Country,” said Lauren Lowery, Senior Operations Manager. “During Water Safety Day, we are able to help equip hundreds of children and adults with life-saving knowledge and skills. Our lifeguards go through extensive training and licensures to ensure that our guests will be well taken care of at all times, but we want to help our guests know how to be safe at our water park and beyond.”

Dollywood’s Splash Country offers unique spaces where families can relax together in between those slides and rides. During the water park’s off season, all of Splash Country’s canopies received updates for more comfort and convenience. Each canopy now has fans, power for mobile charging and mobile order delivery. In addition to the canopies, waterside retreats offer families and friends the ultimate opportunity to relax in style during a day at the water park.

New this season, Dollywood’s Splash Country is accepting electronic payments only, including debit cards, credit cards and mobile options like Apple Pay and Google Pay. Cashless transactions help shorten wait times where purchases are made, such as admission, culinary and dining locations. Guests will have free access to multiple easy-to-use Cash to Card Kiosks conveniently located at several locations throughout Dollywood’s Splash Country. Guests can transfer cash onto a card to use throughout the water park. Any remaining balance on the card may be used anywhere else that cards are accepted.

“Guest experience is at the heart of everything we do at Dollywood’s Splash Country,” said Leach. “By transitioning to cashless payments only, Splash Country will provide a faster, safer and more guest-friendly experience. Guests no longer will have to carry wet cash from water slide to water slide.”

Dollywood’s Splash Country is celebrating good grades and hard work with the School’s Out Sale. Valid for visits May 18-June 14, kids ages 4-18 can visit Dollywood’s Splash Country and enjoy a personal cheese or pepperoni pizza all for $34.99 plus tax when they show their latest report card. For more information, visit www.dollywood.com/schoolsout. The offer begins May 18.