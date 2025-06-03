Carowinds debuts new family launch coaster

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new family launch coaster is now open at Carowinds’ Camp Snoopy. Snoopy’s Racing Railway takes riders through giggle-inducing twists and turns while launching them from zero to 31 mph in a matter of seconds. Riders complete two laps on its 804 feet of steel track. With a heigh requirement of just 36 inches, it is the perfect attraction for even the youngest of thrill seekers.

“From the rider experience to the imaginative theming, Snoopy’s Racing Railway showcases our commitment to bringing world-class family entertainment to the Carolinas,” said Brian Oerding, park manager. “Guest feedback has been extremely positive, and as one of our new flagship attractions in Camp Snoopy, we’re sure it will provide fun-filled adventures for generations of park guests.”

Manufactured by ART Engineering, Snoopy’s Racing Railway is the third roller coaster in Camp Snoopy and the park’s 14th overall.

Ride Specifications

Type of Ride Family Launch Coaster Manufacturer ART Engineering Speed 31mph Length 804 ft. with two laps per cycle Rider Height Riders 36’ to 48’ must be accompanied by an adultRiders over 60’ must be accompanied by a child Train Accommodates 14 riders

Additional Enhancements Include New AR Experience

Snoopy’s Racing Railway is one of two major attractions expected to open in Camp Snoopy this season. As part of Carowinds’ latest expansion of their kids’ area, Charlie Brown’s River Raft Blast, an interactive water ride featuring onboard and onshore water cannons, is scheduled to debut later this summer. Enhancements to the park’s Camp Store retail location and Family and Baby Care Center are currently in place.

Carowinds has also introduced Camp Snoopy Bird Watcher’s Club, an innovative augmented reality (AR) experience available exclusively in the Carowinds mobile app. While waiting to board select attractions, guests use their smartphone camera to complete challenges, test their skills and climb atop the leaderboard. Each game ties seamlessly into select Camp Snoopy attractions, adding depth and excitement to the story. The experience digitally brings the beloved PEANUTS® world to life within the landscape of Camp Snoopy.

Carowinds is now open daily for summer operation, and Carolina Harbor Waterpark will be open daily starting Friday, June 6.