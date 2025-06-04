RES Rides launches world’s tallest Roller Ball at Conny-Land Switzerland

ALTENDORF, Switzerland — RES RIDES AG, the Swiss ride manufacturer known for its unique rider thrilling attractions, has set another record with the opening of the world’s tallest Roller Ball at Conny-Land, Switzerland’s largest theme park. The Roller Ball, named Antares rises to 34 meters and is perched on top of the new building that houses the bumper cars, creating a unique combination of rides with efficiency of space.

Antares, delivers pure altitude rush for adrenaline fans and brave families alike. Antares tells the story of ancient visitors from the massive Antares star who crashed down to earth. ‘’We wanted to tie the Space and Voodoo area together with the Roller Ball, and we achieved this with the Antares story,’’ says CEO Roby Gasser. ‘’Also, our park has limited ground space, so we came up with the idea of putting the Roller Ball on top of the Bumper Cars, so we didn’t use any extra space. Plus, now we have the highest roller ball in the world!’’ says Roby.

The RES RIDES’ Roller Ball packs in action in a small footprint. Riders climb to 34 meters taking in the views while the anticipation increases as they wonder what comes next! Suddenly riders swing, zigzag, and freefall down the vertical coaster track. It’s giggles, thrills, and fun for everyone! ‘’The Antares feedback has been very good, as we expected. RES has a very good product, so we are happy to present it,’’ says Jeremy Gasser, part of the family management team.

Thanks to its size and shape, the Roller Ball gives so many installation options: on top of another ride, on a façade of a building, or anywhere with its ultra-low footprint. The Roller Ball works like a vertical billboard and can be seen for miles away.’’ Says Roman Rothe, RES RIDES CEO.’’

RES RIDES has successfully collaborated with Conny-Land before, after installing their Vertical Dark Ride called the Crazy Professor, winning 3 industry awards. ‘’We enjoy working with Conny-Land because they know what they want, and they are open to trying new things, like putting our ride on top of another ride.’’ Says Rothe. Roby Gasser adds, ‘’We have worked with RES for quite a while now and our experience with them has been very professional, and we are pleased to be working with a Swiss company.’’

The Swiss Coaster Club enjoyed a soft opening and chance to ride Antares on 29 May before the official opening. RES RIDES engineers Oscar Elgarrista and Andre Hilfiker delivered a behind the scenes opportunity for attendees to get an up-close look at the engineering of the Roller Ball and to enjoy the first rides on Antares.