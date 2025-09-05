Carowinds welcomes Fall with the return of Oktoberfest, Tricks and Treats and SCarowinds presented by Snickers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As summer transitions into fall, Carowinds will transform the state line into the ultimate seasonal celebration with three premiere events. Tricks and Treats and SCarowinds presented by SNICKERS® will run on select nights and weekends from Sept. 12 through Nov. 2., with Oktoberfest stretching to November 23. Catering to families, foodies and thrill seekers alike, all three events are included with a single admission ticket.

“Carowinds is a hallmark of the fall season in the Carolinas, and this year, we’re giving our guests even more reasons to visit,” said Brian Oerding, vice president and park manager of Carowinds. “From day to night, we’ve created an unforgettable experience with three can’t-miss events. With all your favorite rides, great weather and a variety of unique seasonal experiences, it’s the perfect time to visit the park with friends and family.”

During the Day

With this year’s Camp Snoopy expansion complete with the addition of two new major attractions, Tricks and Treats promises to be bigger, better and Snoopy-er than ever before. On weekends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sept. 12 through Nov. 2, the young and young-at-heart can enjoy interactive fun and whimsical entertainment alongside the Peanuts™ gang, including a Trick-or-Treat Trail, Patch’s Pumpkin Patch and Mask Maker’s Mash.

For the adults, Oktoberfest returns for its second year at Carowinds, bringing the spirit of Germany’s world known celebration, including premium quality beer, authentic German cuisine, live music and family friendly activities like a stein holding competition and keg tapping ceremony. Oktoberfest will be held on weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Sept. 13 through Nov. 23.

As Darkness Falls

As the sun goes down, Carowinds transforms into SCarowinds with five haunted mazes, four scare zones, five live shows and more than 300 monsters lurking in the shadows. Celebrating its 25th year of fear, the scream park will introduce three new haunted attractions, a new scare zone and a new live show. SCarowinds will open on Sept. 12 and run through Nov. 2.

The Conjuring: Beyond Fear – SCREAMium Attraction

– SCREAMium Attraction Defex 2.0 presented by M&M’S® – New Haunted Maze

– New Haunted Maze Silver Scream Studios: 25 th Anniversary Director’s Cut presented by SKITTLES® – New Haunted Maze

– New Haunted Maze Glitch – New Scare Zone

– New Scare Zone DepRAVed – New Live Show

Headlining the new additions is The Conjuring: Beyond Fear. Based on New Line Cinema’s blockbuster horror franchise and on the heels of its latest theatrical release, the new SCREAMium experience is part haunted maze, part escape room. Taking more than 20 minutes to complete, guests navigate iconic scenes from the Conjuring Universe as they work to lock away cursed artifacts before supernatural chaos is unleashed.

“The Conjuring: Beyond Fear is unlike any haunted attraction we’ve ever had at SCarowinds. The size, special effects, theatrical elements and storyline make it an ultra-immersive experience guests won’t forget. We’ve raised the bar with this one,” said Oerding.

Admission to SCarowinds includes all rides, live shows, scare zones, street entertainment and daytime events like Tricks and Treats and Oktoberfest. New this year, guests will need to purchase a Haunted Attractions Pass to access haunted mazes.

The Conjuring: Beyond Fear is a SCREAMium experience that requires separate purchase for access and is not included with park admission or a Haunted Attractions Pass. To access this experience, guests can purchase a single entry for the date of their visit, purchase a Haunted Attractions Express Pass or add an All-Season Haunted Attractions Express Pass to a valid 2025 or 2026 Season Pass at scarowinds.com. Purchasing entry in advance of your visit is strongly encouraged, and the experience is recommended for guests aged 13 and older.