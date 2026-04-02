Spring Break Fun-anza! Soar, climb, and explore at Quarry Park Adventures

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Spring break is coming, and there’s no better place for families to enjoy outdoor adventure than Quarry Park Adventures. Nestled within the stunning, 160-year-old quarry landscape in downtown Rocklin’s historic Quarry District, this outdoor playground transforms the rugged beauty of the past into a vibrant hub of fun, thrills, and memorable moments.

Whether your kids want to explore on their own or your entire family wants to experience the excitement together, Quarry Park Adventures offers a variety of activities designed for all ages. Zip across sky-high zip lines, take daring jumps, glide peacefully on paddle boats, or let the kids loose in the lively adventure zone, all against the backdrop of the historic quarry.

Family Fun Adventure Options

Make your spring break unforgettable with these exciting ways for the whole family to enjoy a full day of outdoor fun:

Gold Adventure Ticket – Starting at $89 per person. Includes a 30-minute Gear Up & Orientation plus four hours of unlimited access to all six activities.

Granite Adventure Ticket – Starting at $59 per person. Features a 30-minute Gear Up & Orientation and two hours of adventure.

Kidz Kove — A lively play zone for children ages 3-10, with over 30 challenges to climb, hang, and explore. Perfect for kids to adventure on their own or with family. Starting at $10 per child; no charge for parent/adult supervisors.

Pick 3 Experience — Choose three single-ride experiences such as Zip Line, Rappel, or Free-Fall. Starting at $39 per person. Great for kids and adults seeking quick thrills.

Spring Camp: Thrills Continue Throughout the Break!

Want to keep the excitement going all day? The park’s Spring Camp, available to book by-the-day (weekdays only) from March 30 through April 10, 2026, is designed for kids ages 5-15. Campers will climb, rappel, zip, and explore their way through fun-filled days in the breathtaking historic quarry landscape. Camps are offered daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., giving kids a full day of outdoor adventure while parents enjoy some well-deserved relaxation.

“Spring break is a perfect opportunity for families to disconnect from screens and reconnect outdoors,” says Abby Burt, Owner & CMO of Applied Adventure Consulting. “While our outdoor adventure park offers fun for the whole family, our Spring Camp provides a fantastic adventure experience for kids seeking independent fun and exploration, making this season truly memorable for the young explorers.”