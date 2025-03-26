April 2025

By | March 26, 2025

The APRIL 2025 issue includes:

  • Peppa Pig new theme park opening in Texas
  • Poland’s Mandoria expands with new rides
  • Cedar Point Historical Museum, Merry-Go-Round Museum partner
  • Zamperla supplies rides; Fiesta Texas debuts DC Universe area
  • Expedition Odyssey to soar in 2025 with dual Mack Flying Theaters
  • Themed areas announced for the forthcoming Universal Kids Resort
  • Legoland Florida unleashes ninja action with Ninjago Weekends
  • Amusement Expo continues to shine under the lights of Las Vegas
  • Upland Bullwinkle’s FEC receives bright new life; quality attractions
  • Penn Valley Shows optimistic about 2025; adds Himalaya to arsenal
  • San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo hampered by inclement weather
  • OABA adds to Hall of Fame; announces Pioneer Award winner
  • Funtastic Shows’s Ron, Beverly Burback bring in next generation
  • Disney Treasure cruise ship features water fun above the high seas
  • SunSplash Water Park to open Paradise Cove, ADG wave pool
  • TEA celebrates the industry at 31st annual Thea Awards Gala
  • Hershey hosts the annual PAPA spring meeting
  • Women of Influence: WhiteWater West’s Una de Boer
  • Gravity Group, Canada’s Wonderland work on signature woodie
  • Pennsylvania Ride Safety Seminar draws more than 300 attendees
  • VLocker, P2:3 Consulting cooperate to enhance guest experiences
  • Rob Gavel joins AIMS International’s board of directors
  • Walt Disney World enters new chapter in manatee care … and much more!
Issue available for FREE with our Digital Edition!
Download FREE PDF of the issue!