April 2025
By amusementtoday | March 26, 2025
The APRIL 2025 issue includes:
- Peppa Pig new theme park opening in Texas
- Poland’s Mandoria expands with new rides
- Cedar Point Historical Museum, Merry-Go-Round Museum partner
- Zamperla supplies rides; Fiesta Texas debuts DC Universe area
- Expedition Odyssey to soar in 2025 with dual Mack Flying Theaters
- Themed areas announced for the forthcoming Universal Kids Resort
- Legoland Florida unleashes ninja action with Ninjago Weekends
- Amusement Expo continues to shine under the lights of Las Vegas
- Upland Bullwinkle’s FEC receives bright new life; quality attractions
- Penn Valley Shows optimistic about 2025; adds Himalaya to arsenal
- San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo hampered by inclement weather
- OABA adds to Hall of Fame; announces Pioneer Award winner
- Funtastic Shows’s Ron, Beverly Burback bring in next generation
- Disney Treasure cruise ship features water fun above the high seas
- SunSplash Water Park to open Paradise Cove, ADG wave pool
- TEA celebrates the industry at 31st annual Thea Awards Gala
- Hershey hosts the annual PAPA spring meeting
- Women of Influence: WhiteWater West’s Una de Boer
- Gravity Group, Canada’s Wonderland work on signature woodie
- Pennsylvania Ride Safety Seminar draws more than 300 attendees
- VLocker, P2:3 Consulting cooperate to enhance guest experiences
- Rob Gavel joins AIMS International’s board of directors
- Walt Disney World enters new chapter in manatee care … and much more!