RES Rides celebrates 10 years of innovation at IAAPA Orlando 2025

ALTENDORF, Switzerland — RES RIDES AG, a global leader in amusement ride innovation, is celebrating its 10th anniversary at IAAPA Expo Orlando 2025 with an invitation to theme parks and attractions professionals: come explore the next generation of family entertainment at Booth 4404.

This milestone year is marked by with recognition: the Pumpen Super Swing at Gröna Lund (Parks and Resorts Scandinavia) has been awarded the European Star Award for Europe’s Best New Big Attraction 2025 and is a Brass Rings finalist for Best New Family Ride Attraction.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate a decade of creativity, engineering excellence, and unforgettable thrills,” says Roman Rothe, CEO, RES RIDES. “IAAPA Orlando is the perfect stage to share our passion and vision with the global attractions community.”

Featured Attractions at IAAPA Orlando 2025

Interactive Observation Tower – Riders float like balloonists, fully in control as they rise and rotate. Custom gondolas and themed towers offer flexible design for indoor or outdoor installations.

RES RIDES invites park owners, operators, and creative teams to meet the engineers behind the magic and explore how custom-built attractions can elevate their guest experience and brand identity.