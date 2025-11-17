Simtec Systems and The Void redefine the dark ride: real motion meets infinite worlds

ORLANDO —Simtec Systems and The VOID announce a partnership to develop a first-of-its-kind hyper-reality dark ride that merges Simtec’s proven motion simulators with The VOID’s multisensory “hyper-reality” platform to deliver cinematic worlds with theme-park-grade throughput in a compact footprint.

The platform pairs motion-based vehicles with VOID-designed interactivity and tactile feedback, allowing guests to steer, target, collect, and trigger events that are felt physically and seen virtually, without the space and set-build overhead of traditional dark rides. The result is a deeply synchronized, multisensory experience that blends the best of physical and digital storytelling.

“By combining Simtec´s sustained vehicle motion with VOID-style immersion, we’re delivering a smooth loading VR dark-ride experience that’s thrilling for guests and scalable for operators,” said Curtis Hickman, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, The VOID.

“Simulators can only move so far; ride vehicles can maintain acceleration over distance, and guests feel the difference immediately. Guests will feel what they see, with sustained accelerations and motion cues that no static simulator can match,” said Mike Haimson, VP North American Operations, Simtec Systems. “Coupled with The VOID’s hyper-reality platform, this is an attraction unlike anything on the market.”

Designed for Operators, Engineered for ROI

Swap content in software: Different vehicles on the same track can have completely different experiences. New adventures, seasonal overlays, or branded IP can be integrated without major downtime or physical re-theming.

Excellent throughput in small footprints: Rapid load processes comparable to standard attractions, with virtual separation of close-proximity ride vehicles. Virtual spaces appear much larger than the real ones.

Reduce queue stress: Innovative VR onboarding that occurs long before guests enter their vehicle makes the line part of the attraction.

Better revenue per square foot: Lower CapEx on sets, higher utilization, and overlay costs at a fraction of physical refits.

Guests begin their journey by donning lightweight, high-tech headsets and experience an augmented reality queue before boarding the vehicle. As they pass through a physical archway, they enter a limitless virtual world full of extra-sensory experiences, the hallmark of The VOID’s signature design philosophy. Inside, the adventure unfolds through responsive multi-DOF motion, tactile feedback, and interactive elements that react to every choice.