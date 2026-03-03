Color Line partners with RWS Global to bring new shows to cruises, beginning with Color Magic

NORWAY — Color Line today announced it has entered into a partnership with RWS Global, the world leader in groundbreaking live moments across entertainment and sports, to develop unique and engaging onboard entertainment concepts. The collaboration will begin with the full-scale production of two shows on Color Magic, set to premiere in September.

With extensive experience in creating best-in-class, Broadway-quality productions around the world, RWS Global will handle concept development and production, with a strong focus on innovation, high quality and audience engagement. The shows will combine music, comedy, visual elements and acrobatics, tailored to Color Line’s wide-ranging audience. RWS Global currently delivers entertainment to destinations and venues around the world and at sea, including Holland America Line, MSC Cruises, Marella Cruises, Azamara, Fred. Olsen Cruise Line, Cunard and P&O Cruises, among others.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with RWS Global to develop new shows on Color Magic. With extensive international experience and a creative approach that combines quality, innovation and audience appeal, RWS Global will help us create performances that are energetic, fast-paced and engaging – shows that entertain guests of all ages,” says Torbjorn Marthinussen, Director of Operations and Development at Color Line.

“We are beyond excited to kick off our partnership with Color Line by creating and producing new shows for Color Magic,” says Ryan Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President of Sea Production at RWS Global. “It is clear that Color Line’s high standards and passion for raising the guest experience aligns with RWS Global’s mission to elevate entertainment worldwide, and we are thrilled to have them as a partner.”

This partnership represents an important step in further enhancing the onboard entertainment offering, with the goal of enriching the overall travel experience for Color Line’s guests.

About Color Line

Color Line is Norway’s largest cruise and ferry operator, providing passenger and freight services between Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Germany. With a modern fleet and a strong maritime heritage, the company combines reliable transport with high-quality onboard experiences for leisure and business travelers alike.

Sailing year-round routes linking Scandinavian and Northern European destinations, Color Line offers a diverse product portfolio that spans short cruises, holiday travel, conference concepts and freight services. The company is recognized for its focus on safety, sustainability, operational excellence and guest satisfaction.

Onboard, Color Line delivers a broad entertainment offering designed to engage guests of all ages. From full-scale stage productions and live music to family-friendly concepts and seasonal programming, the company continuously invests in developing vibrant, high-quality experiences at sea. Through collaborations with leading international partners and creative producers, Color Line continues to elevate its entertainment portfolio, reinforcing its position as a premium operator in the European cruise and ferry market.