World’s Largest Coaster Ride to dispatch at amusement parks across North America

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Coaster enthusiasts across North America will take a ride at 2 p.m. EDT on June 16 on 16 roller coasters at amusement and theme parks to celebrate the anniversary of the opening of the first modern roller coaster. The ride celebrates the engineering, architecture, history and thrills of these marvels that were first introduced on June 16, 1884, with the opening of LaMarcus Thompson’s Switchback Railway at Coney Island. Members of American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE), the world’s largest club of amusement ride enthusiasts, will fill the trains along with park guests to further the importance of preserving and enjoying these treasures.

“Lake Compounce is bringing award winning thrills and wooden coaster upgrades to this year’s World’s Largest Coaster Ride. This off-season, we continued to make track upgrades to the nearly 100-year-old Wildcat Roller Coaster and the award-winning Boulder Dash Roller Coaster. These classic wooden coasters are the perfect addition to our park, and we’re thrilled to partner with the American Coaster Enthusiasts to highlight these thrilling attractions!” shares Doug Hemphill General Manager Lake Compounce.

LaMarcus Thompson’s Switchback Railway at Coney Island, a gravity-powered out-and-back ride that took its inspiration from a mining railway, is considered to be America’s first roller coaster. Thompson’s Switchback Railway stood where the present-day Cyclone still operates.

“The Steel Curtain has roared back to life in 2025 and being a part of the World’s Largest Coaster Ride is the perfect way to celebrate this record setting ride. We are thrilled to partner with the American Coaster Enthusiasts to help us build even more excitement around this one-of-a-kind coaster,” Ricky Spicuzza, Kennywood General Manager, said.

Mike Lusky, Adventureland Resort General Manager, stated, “We are celebrating our newest roller coaster, Flying Viking, during this year’s World’s Largest Ride. The family coaster made its debut at Adventureland in 2023 and offers the perfect family sized thrills for generations of riders, since opening our gates in 1974, Adventureland has offered a full line up of thrill rides from wild to mild, providing escape for guests of all ages.”

Enthusiasts can find opportunities to join the world’s largest ride at Adventureland Resort, Belmont Park, Castle Park, DelGrosso’s Park, Dutch Wonderland, Grady’s Family Fun Park, Lake Compounce, Kennywood, Kentucky Kingdom, Knoebels Amusement Resort, Lake Compounce, Nickelodeon Universe, Silver Dollar City, and Valleyfair.