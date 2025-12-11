IRT welcomes Six Flags Qiddiya City to the International Ride Operator Certification (iROC) Program

QIDDIYA CITY, Saudi Arabia — International Ride Training is proud to announce the induction of Six Flags Qiddiya City to the International Ride Operator Certification (iROC) Program, a globally recognized third-party certification program designed to elevate operational safety, performance, and consistency within the attractions industry.

Developed and administered by International Ride Training (IRT), the iROC Program provides train-the-trainer education, performance auditing, and other accountability measures to ensure that operations teams at amusement parks, water parks, and family entertainment centers perform to the highest standards. The program is based on the 10 Critical Components of Ride Operator Professionalism, Safety, and Efficiency, which serve as the foundation for professional ride operations worldwide.

As one of the flagship destinations within Qiddiya City’s entertainment district, Six Flags Qiddiya City is positioned to be a world-class theme park destination in Saudi Arabia. By joining the iROC community of over 80 parks worldwide, the park aligns itself with leading international standards in safety and operations—ensuring its team members receive comprehensive training and continuous evaluation that go beyond traditional onboarding.

“We are thrilled to welcome Six Flags Qiddiya City into the iROC family,” said Erik Beard, Managing Director & General Counsel, International Ride Training]. “Their commitment to joining the iROC Program before opening sets a strong foundation for safety and demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to operations that will inspire others in the industry.”

“Six Flags Qiddiya City is setting a new benchmark for operational excellence in the region,” said Brian Machamar, Park President of Six Flags and Aquarabia Qiddiya City. “Our partnership with International Ride Training and participation in the iROC Program reflects our commitment to safety, professionalism, and delivering an outstanding guest experience from day one.” IRT recognizes that Six Flags Qiddiya City’s integration into the iROC Program further reinforces Qiddiya’s vision to deliver entertainment and recreation experiences at a global standard, powered by exceptional training and operational excellence