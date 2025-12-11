Kings Dominion releases 2026 operating calendar

DOSWELL, Va. — Kings Dominion & Soak City Waterpark has released its 2026 operating calendar, now available at sixflags.com/kingsdominion. The park will open for the 2026 season on Saturday, March 28.

Details on 2026 events will be announced in early 2026. For more information and to view the calendar, visit sixflags.com/kingsdominion.

As the park looks ahead to an exciting 2026 season, it also marks a highlight from the past year. The park’s newest, record-breaking rollercoaster, Rapterra, has been nominated as one of the Best New Theme Park Attractions by USA Today. Voting for the national recognition is open through December 22, offering fans an opportunity to help secure the honor.