Universal Destinations & Experiences celebrates Butterbeer season in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at its award-winning theme parks around the globe

ORLANDO and UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Universal Destinations & Experiences invites guests across the globe to raise their mugs in celebration of the iconic beverage from the Harry Potter series this Spring during Butterbeer Season in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal parks in Orlando, Hollywood, Japan and Beijing.

This annual tradition allows fans to celebrate their love for Butterbeer by enjoying a selection of confections that includes all-new variations of the classic favorite, and shopping exclusive Butterbeer-themed merchandise. This year’s festivities will take place from March 1 – May 31 at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Beijing Resort, and April 1 – May 17 at Universal Studios Japan.

With flavors reminiscent of butterscotch and shortbread, Butterbeer has become a “must-try” for fans visiting The Wizarding World of Harry Potter across Universal’s parks worldwide. What began as a beverage has evolved into a variety of delectable sweets that delight guests of all ages year-round, from cold, frozen, hot and non-dairy versions of the classic Butterbeer drink, to decadent desserts such as Butterbeer Potted Cream, Butterbeer Ice Cream and the Ice Lolly.

Here’s an overview of what guests can expect during Butterbeer Season at Universal’s theme parks:

Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood (March 1 – May 31)

Fans can celebrate Butterbeer Season within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood, and all three themed areas of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando: Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida, Hogsmeade in Universal Islands of Adventure and Ministry of Magic at the all-new Universal Epic Universe

Both destinations will debut exclusive treats, including the new signature item of the season, the Butterbeer Waffle, available for a limited time at the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade and the Leaky Cauldron in Diagon Alley. The fan-favorite Butterbeer Cream Puff will also return to Universal Studios Hollywood, while Universal Orlando will introduce limited-time treats including a new Butterbeer Cupcake, Butterbeer Cookie Sandwich, Butterbeer Candy Apple and Butterbeer Shortbread Bar available exclusively at Honeydukes in Hogsmeade and Sugarplum’s Sweet Shop in Diagon Alley, plus a Biéraubeurre (Butterbeer) Crème Brûlée available at Café L’air de la Siréne in the Ministry of Magic.

Butterbeer Season will also mark the debut of Butterbeer-flavored truffles and macarons at Universal Orlando, which will be offered year-round at the K. Rammelle confectionary shop in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at Universal Epic Universe.

A new assortment of Butterbeer-themed merchandise will also be available for purchase to commemorate the season, including a Spirit Jersey, t-shirt, bucket hat and more. Guests can shop the new collection at various retail locations across The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood or online at shopuniversal.com.

Universal Beijing Resort (March 1 – May 31)

At Universal Beijing Resort, fans can enjoy the specialty Butterbeer Cream Puff for a limited time to get in the spirit of Butterbeer Season as they explore The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade. New Butterbeer-themed merchandise will also be arriving to Universal Beijing Resort this Spring, including a limited-edition, collectible Harry Potter 25 Years of Magic Butterbeer Stein.

Universal Studios Japan (April 1 – May 17)

For the first time ever at Universal Studios Japan, guests can enjoy a limited‑time Butterbeer Cream Puff as part of Butterbeer Season, along with Butterbeer‑themed merchandise at Filch’s Emporium of Confiscated Goods.