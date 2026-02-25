Play Playground Las Vegas announces “The Most Playful Spring Break” family, group packages available March 1

LAS VEGAS — This March, Play Playground at Luxor Hotel and Casino is rewriting the Spring Break playbook for Las Vegas visitors and locals alike. Dubbed “The Most Playful Spring Break,” the campaign invites families with kids 13 and older, friend groups and any every other celebration squad to swap pool chairs for oversized games, interactive experiences and 15,000 square feet of high-energy fun.

With special group packages available starting March 1, 2026, guests can enjoy more than 20 immersive, hands-on games designed to spark friendly competition, laughter and plenty of ways to earn good-natured bragging rights. Whether visiting Las Vegas for Spring Break or a local looking for a new hometown tradition, Play Playground offers an active, all-ages experience (13+ before 7 p.m.) that blends physical games, nostalgic challenges and a tempting food and beverage menu.

Family Packages

Families can take advantage of special four-person packages starting at $129, or $34 per person. Each Family Package requires at least two guests under 18, with additional family members able to join for $25 per person. Final pricing may vary based on date, time and selected inclusions.

Group Packages

For larger gatherings, Play Playground offers customizable group packages designed for everything from birthday celebrations to bachelor(ette) parties and Spring Break reunions. Advance booking is required, and availability may be limited during peak dates.

Play Mode Package (6 guests)

Includes two hours of unlimited gameplay, one complimentary cocktail or mocktail per guest and one swag bag per guest.

The Big Play (up to 20 guests)

Features three hours of unlimited play, two large, dedicated VIP areas, one bottle of premium vodka with mixers, one bottle of premium tequila, one bottle of premium champagne, expedited entry and a dedicated cocktail server.

Final Play Package (up to 12 guests)

Offers three hours of unlimited play, one large, dedicated VIP area, one bottle of premium vodka with mixers, one bottle of premium champagne, expedited entry, a dedicated cocktail server and customized swag for the guest of honor.

Ultimate Play Package (up to 30 guests)

Includes three hours of unlimited play, two large, dedicated VIP areas, two bottles of premium vodka with mixers, one bottle of premium tequila, one bottle of premium champagne, expedited entry and a dedicated cocktail server.

Guests can refuel with group-friendly munchies, including shareable options such as hot dog sliders, mini beef tacos, jalapeño poppers, warm pretzels, flavored popcorn and more. Meanwhile, plenty of fun and flavorful alcohol-free mocktails are available for the under-21 set, including the Pineapple Citrus Cooler, Blueberry Lavender Spritz, Playful Palmer and Pineapple Ginger Smash.

Play Playground is located on the Atrium Level at Luxor Hotel and Casino at 3900 S Las Vegas Blvd. Access to Play Playground is 13+ until 7 p.m. (last entry at 6 p.m.) and 21+ with a valid I.D. after 7 p.m. The destination is open Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.