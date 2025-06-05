The reopening of Legoland Water Park Gardaland launched Gardaland Resort’s summer season

LEGOLAND Water Park Gardaland, the first LEGO-themed water park in Europe, officially reopened its gates on the 31st of May, launching the Gardaland Resort’s summer season and is ready to welcome families and young visitors for a new summer season packed with play, creativity and fun.

Just a few kilometres from the shores of the lake, LEGOLAND Water Park offers the perfect combination of relaxation, adventure and creativity, an ideal setting to spend a day with family or friends. With an area of 15,000 square metres entirely dedicated to the world of LEGO, LEGOLAND Water Park Gardaland offers an immersive experience designed to ignite the imagination and create unforgettable family memories.

From the picturesque Miniland, which reproduces some of Italy’s most iconic monuments in Lego brick versions, to the relaxing LEGO River Adventure, a slow-moving river to be crossed on customisable inflatable rafts with floating bricks, every area of the park is designed to offer something special. Daredevils can brave the forceful power of Beach Party – with its 7 slides and the ever-present giant bucket of water – or the pure adrenaline of Jungle Adventures, while little kiddies can have fun in complete safety in areas such as DUPLO Splash and Pirate Bay.

For those who like to be creative, LEGO Creation Island allows you to build boats, characters and structures using the famous bricks in an exciting waterpark environment.

LEGOLAND Water Park Gardaland represents an ideal destination to enrich your holiday on Lake Garda with an original and involving activity, which combines play, freshness and imagination.