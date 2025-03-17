Dolly Parton kicks off Dollywood’s 40th anniversary season during season passholders and media preview day

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood’s 40th anniversary season is officially underway after the park’s namesake and Dreamer-in-Chief Dolly Parton welcomed guests and media during the park’s first day of operation today. The event marked her first public appearance following the passing of her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, on March 3.

During the morning media event, Dolly shared her appreciation for the outpouring of support she has received from around the world following Carl’s passing. Then, Dolly, alongside Dollywood Parks & Resorts President Eugene Naughton, offered a look ahead to Dollywood’s upcoming anniversary season, as well as a sneak peek of a groundbreaking new project coming to the Smoky Mountain theme park in 2026.

Following a year of record attendance in 2024, Dollywood Parks & Resorts—the #1 U.S. theme park according to Tripadvisor reviews—has a lot to celebrate in 2025, its 40th operational season. Last year, the park added The Dolly Parton Experience—subsequently named by USA Today as one of the Top Five Best New Theme Park attractions in 2024—and celebrated the first full year of operation for the company’s second lodging property, Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort.

Additionally, Dollywood’s Splash Country celebrates its 25th season, while Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa enjoys its 10th year of operation in 2025. In a year full of milestone anniversaries, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library marks its 30th anniversary, and as of today, has gifted more than 270 million books to children around the world under the age of 5.

During the event she thanked guests for their part in making her beloved Dollywood theme park one of the most recognized and awarded parks in the world.

“Thank you to our guests and the community for the support they’ve given to my Dollywood for 40 years,” Dolly said about the historic milestone for her award-winning park. “It’s hard to believe it has been that long, but it never would have lasted if it hadn’t been for you—our guests. On opening day in 1986, I was just hoping that people would really want to come visit a theme park with my name on it. And even though I always try to dream big, I’ll admit I was a little bit nervous that first morning. But people did come out to support us that first day, and I’m so proud to see that Dollywood has continued to grow through the years to become a place of fun and togetherness for everyone who has come to visit.

“I’m also very honored that we’re starting off the anniversary season with the I Will Always Love You Music Festival,” she added. “I hope that this festival inspires everyone to share their own special light with the world each day. It doesn’t matter what your dream is—even if it’s opening a theme park with your name on it—follow those dreams and never give up!”

One surprise highlight of the media event was a mysterious teaser video that hinted at something major coming to the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, park in 2026. Naughton believes the addition will continue to elevate Dollywood’s status globally within the industry.

“Dollywood Parks & Resorts is growing at a rate that many people wouldn’t believe,” he said. “We had record attendance last year, and we’re setting ourselves up with continued growth thanks to our 40thanniversary season this year and what’s up ahead due to our 2026 attraction. We’re not ready to share the details, but I can tell you it will be a revolutionary new experience unlike ANYTHING anywhere else in the world. We’re able to add these experiences because of the unwavering support of our guests and the dedication of our hosts to create the friendliest and most welcoming theme park environment in the industry. This is our 40th anniversary season, but I can promise you, we’re just getting started.

“We truly believe the only way to provide that atmosphere is by asking guests for their honest opinions and listening fully to what they tell us. Our hosts are empowered to listen to our guests, and many of the projects our teams are working on right now are due to guest feedback we’ve received. We’re always trying to put wings on Dolly’s dreams, and taking care of our guests in the best way possible has always been her biggest dream.”

Today’s guests at Dollywood were the first to experience the results of several off-season construction projects, including overall area refreshes in Country Fair and The Village. Among the changes in Country Fair are a new splash pad and expanded seating area—the perfect place for parents and the youngest Dollywood fans seeking a quick break in the action—while The Village received bright new touches and the reimagining of the Imagination Playhouse.

The Imagination Playhouse, which features plays based on books from Dolly’s Imagination Library, becomes a permanent fixture this season, offering its much-loved shows for younger guests from April 19 through the end of September. The theater will offer a rotation of playhouse favorites guests have enjoyed through the years. During Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration, new story time and character meet & greets are part of the Imagination Playhouse experience. Also in celebration of the 40th anniversary, “Heartsong: The Movie” will be remastered and moved—appropriately—to Dreamsong Theater as part of The Dolly Parton Experience. “Heartsong: The Movie” will run in the theater in conjunction with “Heidi Parton’s Kin & Friends.”

The season begins with the I Will Always Love You Music Festival (now- April 13). This festival celebrates Dolly and her unmatchable talents as an internationally known performer through songs, shows and even culinary delights. Returning favorite “From the Heart—The Life & Music of Dolly Parton” tells Dolly’s remarkable story in an inspirational and uplifting way as guests experience the emotional pull she faced as she left everything she had known in Sevier County to move to Nashville in pursuit of her dreams. The show takes place in Celebrity Theater and runs through the Flower & Food Festival.

For those who cannot contain their love of Dolly, “Sing-a-long with Dolly” invites guests to belt out the lyrics to some of her most-loved songs. This fun and interactive show takes place at the Back Porch Theater. Finally, “Trio, Again featuring Three Times A Lady” honors the “Trio” albums released by Dolly, Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt. The Three Times A Lady trio, made up of singer/songwriters Victoria Camp, Kennedy Scott and Hannah Blaylock, presents this timeless show for Dollywoodguests at the Showstreet Palace Theater.

Two of the parks’ largest projects in 2025 include the Wilderness Pass Restaurant and a new 750-space parking lot; both are set to open later this spring. Projects like the new parking area and Wilderness Pass Restaurant are important pieces of the company’s half-billion dollar, 10-year expansion plan announced by Dolly and Naughton in 2021.