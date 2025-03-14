Wooster Products names New Regional Sales Manager

WOOSTER, Ohio — Wooster Products, the industry leader in anti-slip safety stair treads and walkway products, has added Sean Brown as a new Regional Sales Manager. In his new role, Brown will work with sales channel partners to promote the entire line of Wooster Products safety stair nosings and treads, anti-slip tapes, and coatings to architects, specifiers, contractors, OEMS, and end-users within the Central and West regions, as well as Canadian territories. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Akron and has extensive experience with Wooster Brush Company and most recently for WQKT Sports Country Radio in Wooster. Wooster Products are ideal for new construction, renovation, and OEM products. They are installed in schools and universities, public buildings, multi-family environments, sports stadiums and arenas of all sizes, transportation venues, restaurants and foodservice facilities, retail stores, shopping centers, and more.

“Sean has a long history of building customer relationships, training and educating reps and distributors, and keeping multiple projects moving forward simultaneously,” said Wooster Products Sales and Marketing Manager Tim Brennan. “His positive attitude, attention to detail, and customer-centric focus will be a benefit to our channel partners and end customers in this important territory.” Sean works from the Wooster, OH home office, and may be reached at [email protected].

Ms. Erin Miller, who formerly managed the Central and Western Region will take over the Southern Territory and Puerto Rico.

Wooster Products is the industry leader in anti-slip nosings, stair treads, and walkway products. They have been manufacturing anti-slip products for new construction, renovation, and OEM applications since 1921 from their Wooster, OH facility and have since expanded to incorporate a second plant also located in Wooster. Long respected for quality and innovation, their products include cast aluminum (Alumogrit®), extruded aluminum (Spectra, Supergrit®, Stairmaster®, and Flexmaster®), pressure sensitive adhesive tape (Flex-Tred®), and coatings (WP-70, Walk-A-Sured®, and Safe-Stride®), as well as photoluminescent (glow-in-the-dark) nosings and treads (NITEGLOW®).