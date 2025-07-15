Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Arlington debuts massive ‘Splash Island’ family water playground July 15

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Arlington, the largest water park in North Texas, welcomes summer with the highly anticipated opening of Splash Island. The massive new family water playground provides hours of refreshing fun with 17 colorful slides and more than 100 interactive water features.

“Splash Island was designed with our families in mind. It provides tons of fun for kids and parents alike, and a place for everyone to relax in the nearby cabanas while they savor our new food and beverage offerings,” said Hurricane Harbor Park Manager Heather Blair. “We can’t wait to be part of the cherished memories that guests of all ages will come to experience at Hurricane Harbor and Splash Island.”

Signature features include:

Massive footprint: 58,000 square feet of refreshing fun

Multi-level treehouse play structure standing 50 feet tall

17 water slides with plenty of drops and twists

110 interactive water features

Massive splash pad to stay cool under the Texas sun

Texas-sized tipping bucket carrying a whooping 1,000 gallons of water

Enhanced Family Amenities and Dining Options

In addition to décor reminiscent of Galveston beaches, guests of all ages enjoy other park enhancements that include new double-decker family cabanas with relaxing beach furniture, updated restrooms, themed murals and a fresh look throughout the park.

Also new this year is the completely reimagined Smokehouse on the Water restaurant featuring an all-new menu consisting of brisket and pulled pork, all smoked in-house, as well as delicious side dishes such as house-made macaroni and cheese, chopped salad and cornbread.

The best way to experience Hurricane Harbor and be among the first to enjoy Splash Island, is with a Six Flags Season Pass. To purchase a Season Pass and to learn more about Splash Island, including park hours, visit sixflags.com.

Hurricane Harbor Arlington is open daily for the 2025 season through Labor Day.