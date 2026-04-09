Hersheypark to celebrate America’s 250th with patriotic summer events

HERSHEY, Pa. — One of the country’s most iconic destinations, Hersheypark amusement park in Hershey, Pa., has announced its plans to celebrate America’s 250th with events and activations all summer long. The largest amusement park in Pennsylvania will offer multiple dates of fireworks presented by HERSHEY’S, an all-new star-spangled show, limited-time food and drink, select Americana-themed rides and Hershey Characters dressed in their festive best with more summer surprises to come during its 120th operating year.

Known affectionately as The Sweetest Place On Earth, Hershey is a small town rooted in the world’s love of chocolate and the philanthropy of its founder, Milton S. Hershey. The world-class destination is home to one of America’s greatest (and sweetest) success stories and a Core Purpose of giving back to children in need.

Centrally located within driving distance of five of the largest metropolitan areas in the Northeast, Hershey is only 90 minutes from Philadelphia and two hours from the nation’s capital, hosting major sporting events and the nation’s semiquincentennial. Guests can start planning their summer road trip now at www.Hersheypark.com/plan-your-visit/summer#america-anniversary

Hersheypark Overlaid with Patriotic Spirit

Guests entering the 121-acre amusement park this summer will immediately notice patriotic decor, photo opportunities and new red, white and blue ride and light packages as they enjoy the 70 rides and attractions at Hersheypark. As the only amusement park in the world where guests can take a selfie with Hershey Characters, Hersheypark will also offer special patriotic costumes for the life-size candy brands.

Fireworks Displays to Kick Off Memorial Day Weekend

Daily summer operations at Hersheypark begin May 21, with the first of several fireworks displays presented by HERSHEY’S on May 23. Guests are encouraged to visit on these days to end their evening with fireworks:

Saturday, May 23

Friday, July 3

Saturday, July 4

Saturday, August 8

New In-Park Theatre Show

Hersheypark will debut an unforgettable live music show, Sweet Land of Liberty: A Celebration of the American Songbook, in the air-conditioned Chevrolet Music Box Theatre venue from May 29 through Labor Day. The only-in-Hershey show will take guests on a journey through the Rock, Pop, Country and Soul anthems that shaped this country’s history.

Limited-Time Food and Beverage

Guest-favorite Hersheypark treats are decked out in red, white and blue this summer. Exclusive food and beverage offerings include:

Star-Spangled King Size Shake at Simply Chocolate dessert shop, only available during July, in celebration of the 10th birthday of the award-winning, iconic treat

King Size Shake at dessert shop, only available during July, in celebration of the 10th birthday of the award-winning, iconic treat Apple pie and red, white and blue donuts at Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor

Ice Cream Parlor Red, white and blue specialty fudge at The Sweeterie Confectionery Kitchen

Confectionery Kitchen Stars & Stripes Martini Flight and Firecracker Mocktail at The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Qualifier

The world’s top hot dog eaters and rising challengers will return to Hersheypark on June 19 to compete in the final qualifying event for the legendary Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July contest. Guests can watch the classic American tradition at 2 p.m. in The Boardwalk at Hersheypark water park.

Hersheypark Water Park Enhancements

New for summer 2026, the existing Bayside Pier area in the water park will feature two new water play areas boasting 45 aquatic elements:

A new shade-filled play zone, The Inlet at Bayside Pier , will feature water-spouting dolphins and fish, and whimsical water spray features.

at , will feature water-spouting dolphins and fish, and whimsical water spray features. The Island at Bayside Pier will debut towering 10-foot-tall palm trees that tip buckets of refreshing water.

Both new areas will feature rubberized decking for additional guest comfort, allowing guests to sit and splash under shaded canopies. The new open design will also allow families to seamlessly flow between other water attractions and cool off faster with access to the abundant water features.

Open daily from Memorial Day through Labor Day, The Boardwalk at Hersheypark features 17 attractions and one million gallons of water—from thrilling water slides and a water coaster to a lazy river for relaxation seekers and zero-depth entry areas for the youngest water lovers. Designed to honor the iconic boardwalks of the East Coast, The Boardwalk water park is included in the one-price admission to Hersheypark, offering three experiences in one for guests of all ages to cool off during the summer. To learn more, visit www.Hersheypark.com/things-to-do/rides-and-attractions/bayside-pier-inlet-island.

Live Entertainment in Hershey

Also this summer, Hersheypark Stadium will again host the Summer Concert Series with acts from Guns ‘N Roses and Chris Stapleton to Forrest Frank and Pitbull. New for summer 2026, an additional Premium Viewing Deck (the second for the historic Stadium) will allow guests premium seating, access to exclusive food and beverage options, a dedicated restroom and designated parking and entrance.

Nearby at GIANT Center indoor arena, Meghan Trainor, Khalid, 5 Seconds of Summer, Josh Groban with special guest Jennifer Hudson, and James Taylor will also make tour stops in Hershey this summer. More show announcements will be shared at www.HersheyEntertainment.com.

New Hotel Joins The Official Resorts of Hersheypark

Hershey Inn & Suites, a new select-service hotel, will also open May 1. Hershey Inn & Suites will be the first select-service property as part of The Official Resorts of Hersheypark, joining The Hotel Hershey luxury accommodation, Hershey Lodge family resort and Hersheypark Camping Resort campground as unique lodging options for guests in The Sweetest Place On Earth.

The new four-story property will feature 130 rooms, including seven family suites, and amenities like complimentary hot breakfast, a lobby bar, grab-and-go snacks in the lobby marketplace, an arcade, a fitness center and an indoor pool open year-round. Family suites accommodate a group of six and feature a first-of-its-kind room type for a Hersheypark property with bunk beds, one queen bed, a full sleeper sofa and a separate living space.

Just minutes away from the world-class amusement park, the hotel will feature a modern design for families, couples and business travelers visiting Hershey, Pa., with unique perks exclusive to resort guests. Guests of The Official Resorts of Hersheypark receive Free Resort Benefits, including the best price on Hersheypark tickets, extra morning and evening hours at Hersheypark, front gate shuttle service to an exclusive resort drop-off location, destination activities and more. For more information, visit www.HersheyInnAndSuites.com.

Background on the Town Built On Chocolate

Hershey, Pennsylvania, is a small town rooted in the world’s love of chocolate and the philanthropy of Milton S. Hershey. Mr. Hershey dreamed of making chocolate affordable for everyone. In pursuit of that vision, he created a beautiful town for his employees that caught the nation’s attention. Hershey was filled with a modern chocolate factory, homes, schools, businesses, and 150 acres of community leisure grounds that would later evolve into a world-class family amusement park. Home of the Great American chocolate bar, Hershey attracts millions of visitors each year.

Over a century later, Hershey is now home to Hersheypark amusement park, a North American zoo, four distinctly Hershey resorts, live concerts and shows, delicious dining options, and, of course, chocolate around every corner. Even sweeter – Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company is proud to help fulfill the dream of our founder, Milton S. Hershey, by providing value to Milton Hershey School in its mission of helping students lead fulfilling and productive lives – just as Mr. Hershey intended.