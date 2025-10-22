SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration lights up the season with millions of sparkling lights, beloved shows, and holiday cheer

ORLANDO — It’s the most wonderful time of the year at SeaWorld Orlando — and this year, the park is going bigger and brighter than ever before. Recognized by USA Today’s 10Best as one of the top holiday theme park events in the nation, SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration transforms over 120 acres of the park into a dazzling winter wonderland shimmering with millions of lights and more decorations than ever before. The park transforms into a winter wonderland shimmering with dazzling lights, creating the perfect backdrop for unforgettable holiday memories during SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, returning select dates November 7 through January 5. Families can experience heart-warming shows, beloved characters, festive fireworks, and holiday traditions you’ll only find at SeaWorld — all included with park admission.



A Park Transformed into a Winter Wonderland

Every corner of SeaWorld shines bright with holiday cheer. Guests can stroll through the glistening Sea of Trees, where sparkling trees dance to holiday classics across the lagoon… including a towering 70-foot centerpiece that lights up the night sky. Snow flurries fall along the Waterfront, toy soldiers march, ballerinas twirl, and festive fun fills the air as classic Christmas tunes set the scene.



New & Reimagined Holiday Experiences

This season, guests can experience fresh holiday sparkle throughout the park. Mrs. Claus’ Magic Kitchen has been reimagined to blend beloved North Pole traditions with a dash of modern flair, featuring baking tips, sweet surprises, and plenty of share-worthy moments. A new Santa experience brings extra joy to the season, with refreshed photo opportunities and all-new ways for families to create lasting holiday memories. Plus, a beloved favorite returns as Clyde & Seamore’s Countdown to Christmas splashes back onto the stage with its signature heart and humor, delighting families once again this season.

Fan-Favorite Holiday Entertainment Returns

From the Sesame Street Christmas Parade, where Elmo and friends lead a joyous holiday procession, to the uplifting O Wondrous Night featuring over 30 carols, life-size puppets, and live animals, SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration offers something for everyone. Guests can also enjoy Elmo’s Christmas Wish Show in Seaport Theater and the stunning Winter Wonderland on Ice. Each night ends with Holiday Reflections: Fireworks Finale, a breathtaking display of lights and pyrotechnics set to holiday music that fills the sky with festive spirit.

Festive Experiences for the Whole Family

Parkgoers can meet Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in Rudolph’s Christmastown, snap festive photos with Sesame Street friends in holiday attire, and marvel at a charming miniature HolidayTrain display near Dolphin Nursery. For a unique Floridian Christmas twist, visitors can ice skate at Bayside Stadium, and glide across a beautiful rink alongside the lagoon (additional fee applies).

Seasonal Traditions Shine Bright —

Hanukkah Celebration: Guests can celebrate the Festival of Lights at SeaWorld Orlando. From Dec. 14 through Dec. 21, friends and family can view the traditional lighting of the menorah in Sesame Street Land™ during Hanukkah. Big Bird will also be telling Hanukkah stories throughout the celebrations.

Guests can celebrate the Festival of Lights at SeaWorld Orlando. From Dec. 14 through Dec. 21, friends and family can view the traditional lighting of the menorah in Sesame Street Land™ during Hanukkah. Big Bird will also be telling Hanukkah stories throughout the celebrations. Kwanzaa Festivities: Taking place Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, guests can enjoy a joyous time of reflection and celebration of African heritage with the nightly lighting of the kinara in Sesame Street Land.

Taking place Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, guests can enjoy a joyous time of reflection and celebration of African heritage with the nightly lighting of the kinara in Sesame Street Land. New Year’s Eve: Guests can embrace the connection to the sea, marine life and the world we share as they bring in the New Year, SeaWorld-style on Dec. 31. Giving 2025 a wondrous welcome with bold fireworks, festive entertainment and more.

Guests can embrace the connection to the sea, marine life and the world we share as they bring in the New Year, SeaWorld-style on Dec. 31. Giving 2025 a wondrous welcome with bold fireworks, festive entertainment and more. Three Kings Celebration: In honor of the cherished tradition of Latin cultures, families are invited to help commemorate the arrival of the Three Wise Men. Enjoy festive cuisine and extended opportunities to enjoy special performances in Nautilus Theater, Sea of Trees and festive holiday lights. Keep the spirit of the holidays burning brighter and longer than ever with this special event from Jan. 2 through 6.

Seasonal Sips & Savory Bites

Guests can indulge with the ever-popular Joyful Chicken & Waffles or satisfy their sweet tooth with Fresh Baked Deep-Dish Cookies in decadent seasonal flavors. Sip on a Frozen S’mores Hot Chocolate for a frosty twist on a winter staple, toast the season with a Gingerbread Martini, or savor the tropical holiday tradition of Coquito. From cozy comfort foods to picture-perfect drinks, every bite and sip is designed to make spirits bright.

The Best Way to Celebrate All Season Long

SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration is included with park admission, and the best way to enjoy it all season long is with an Annual Pass, offering 12 months of visits, unbeatable benefits, and unlimited holiday cheer.

Christmas Celebration Vacation Package

Save up to 55% on Tickets right now with tickets as low as $65.99 during this week’s flash sale or make it a getaway to remember with a Christmas Celebration Vacation Package, which includes unlimited visits to SeaWorld for the entire length of your stay, reserved show seating at SeaWorld Orlando (including our most popular Christmas shows) plus your accommodations with one FREE night,choice of hotel and a $25 merchandise credit to use toward your holiday shopping at the park. You can even add an additional park with length-of-stay admission for an amazing low price. Packages start at $49.00 per person, per night, based on a family of four, with limited availability