Six Flags Over Georgia caps off season with new event, DC Heroes Fest

MABLETON, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will debut DC Heroes Fest this November 8 – 30. The new event is a celebration of favorite DC heroes, like BATMAN, SUPERMAN, WONDER WOMAN and THE FLASH, alongside real-life heroes within the community. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on select days, guests will be treated to live entertainment, face painting, arts and crafts, photo ops, exclusive character meet-and-greets and their favorite rides, including the all-new roller coaster Georgia Gold Rusher.

During DC Heroes Fest, the park is offering free admission to military personnel, Veterans, first responders, teachers and healthcare workers. Additionally, these local heroes will be able to purchase up to six (6) friends and family tickets for $19.99. Free tickets must be redeemed in person at the park. Friends and family tickets can be purchased online in advance by military, veterans and first responders. Teachers and healthcare workers can purchase friends and family tickets at the park on the day of their visit. Applicable ID is required for redemption.

“Six Flags Over Georgia is proud to honor all those who protect and serve, both in comics and real life,” said Kristin Ardizoni, park manager. “From new character interactions and live entertainment to celebrating those that serve our communities, DC Heroes Fest is a great way to cap off our season and give guests new experiences in the park.”

5k Hero Run & Walk to Benefit Cobb Police Athletic League

The park is also hosting the 5k Hero Run & Walk during DC Heroes Fest on November 22. Runners will take their mark for a 9 a.m. start as they proceed through and around Six Flags Over Georgia, giving participants exclusive access and viewpoints of the park and their favorite attractions. Registration for runners is $35, and spectator tickets are also available for $33. Both 5k ticket types include parking, admission and early ride time on attractions in the GOTHAM CITY™ section of the park. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Cobb Police Athletic League, whose mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of young people ages 4-18.

This family-friendly run and walk invites everyone, from avid runners to first timers and kids, to join in a spirited celebration of courage, strength and community. All registered participants will receive a finishers medal. Registration for the 5k run is now open at sixflagsovergeorgia.com through Nov. 21.

Final Chance for Fall Events & 2026 Season Pass Sale

Six Flags Over Georgia is open with extended hours through Nov. 2 for the final weekends of Oktoberfest presented by Cash App, Kids Boo Fest and Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS®.

Guests have until Oct. 26 to secure a limited time offer on a 2026 Season Pass that includes free parking and access to more than 40 Six Flags Entertainment theme parks and water parks for the remainder of 2025 and all of 2026. To purchase a season pass for as low as $6.25 a month, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.