Final weekends: Six Flags America delivers fall family fun through Nov. 2

Six Flags America’s largest Kids Boo Fest will operate two more weekends until the park’s closing day, Nov. 2. Kids Boo Fest is the ultimate Halloween celebration for families with themed areas including a new “Boo Zone,” new glowing blacklight trick-or-treat trail, nine live shows, a spooktacular parade, thrilling rides and loads of interactive fun. The park’s final weekends of operation will surely leave lasting memories.



Live entertainment includes:

NEW! Clown Town Boo Zone : Meet friendly clowns, get your face painted, and explore the mysterious Haze House —a foggy, glowing space with lights and sounds that spark curiosity (not fear!). It’s Halloween fun made just for kids, with a sprinkle of silly and a dash of wonder.

Wolfie’s Howl-O-Ween Party: This fun and interactive show features Wolfie and the Pups. Guests can enjoy plenty of follow-along moments and a few familiar Halloween classics.

Step into the smoke and gears of Professor Screamore’s wild world during this pulse-pounding stunt adventure. Featuring acrobatics and precision fight choreography, this whirlwind of action and invention blends Victorian flair with futuristic thrills right before your eyes. DJ Dance Party – A Spooktacular Send-Off: As the sun sets on Main Street, the DJ Dance Party kicks into gear in front of The Grand Theater. Boo Fest’s favorite spooky and silly performers gather for one last hurrah—dancing, grooving and ghostly good times. With beats that bump and costumes that dazzle, this high-energy celebration is the perfect way to wrap up a frightfully fun day. Whether they’re zombies with rhythm or vampires who loves to vogue, everyone’s invited to boogie under the stars. It’s Six Flags America’s way of saying goodnight.

