EXTRA! EXTRA! The February 2026 issue is now available!

- IISF prep for 58th annual Super Trade Show and Extravaganza
- OABA features full slate for annual Florida Week Extravaganza
- BONUS SECTION — Monsters of the midway: Tracking the carnival industry’s big coasters
- King Claw from Intamin swings into Dreamworld, thrills guests
- Intamin’s Avitkas set to change the Blackpool Pleasure Beach skyline
- Six Flags Magic Mountain announces Looney Tunes Land for 2026
- IB Parks & Entertainment to operate Lake Winnie in 2026
- Cheeky Monkeys FEC chain continues its growth across Texas
- 2025 Greater Gulf State Fair endures 10% drop in attendance
- Two rides turn dollars for scholars at Pennsylvania Farm Show
- Big E attendence exceeds 1.5 million guests, event ranks as U.S. 4th top fair
- IAFE Convention and Trade Show sets record numbers in Colorado
- New merchandise increases revenue for Florida’s Carnival World Museum
- Mattel not toying around as it prepares to enter water park arena
- Therme Erding reopens following creative break
- Rides 4 U now representing PWS Rides Ltd. in North America
- Lifelong carnival showman writes about, shares his personal industry experiences
- Longtime SDC PR guru Lisa Rau passes at 64
- Focus on the Horizon: Amy Kroon of KMG Rides
- Baynum Solution’s busy 2025 maintains momentum for 2026
- IRT ready for next edition of Ride Camp
- NWSC Safety Seminar is ready to go for 2026
- Amusement Today sits down with Renee Walsh, CEO of Embed
- DOF Robotics captivates audiences with AIQ photo experience … and much more!