Subscribe
Digital Issue

EXTRA! EXTRA! The February 2026 issue is now available!

In this issue:

  • IISF prep for 58th annual Super Trade Show and Extravaganza
  • OABA features full slate for annual Florida Week Extravaganza
  • BONUS SECTION — Monsters of the midway: Tracking the carnival industry’s big coasters
  • King Claw from Intamin swings into Dreamworld, thrills guests
  • Intamin’s Avitkas set to change the Blackpool Pleasure Beach skyline
  • Six Flags Magic Mountain announces Looney Tunes Land for 2026
  • IB Parks & Entertainment to operate Lake Winnie in 2026
  • Cheeky Monkeys FEC chain continues its growth across Texas
  • 2025 Greater Gulf State Fair endures 10% drop in attendance
  • Two rides turn dollars for scholars at Pennsylvania Farm Show
  • Big E attendence exceeds 1.5 million guests, event ranks as U.S. 4th top fair
  • IAFE Convention and Trade Show sets record numbers in Colorado
  • New merchandise increases revenue for Florida’s Carnival World Museum
  • Mattel not toying around as it prepares to enter water park arena
  • Therme Erding reopens following creative break
  • Rides 4 U now representing PWS Rides Ltd. in North America
  • Lifelong carnival showman writes about, shares his personal industry experiences
  • Longtime SDC PR guru Lisa Rau passes at 64
  • Focus on the Horizon: Amy Kroon of KMG Rides
  • Baynum Solution’s busy 2025 maintains momentum for 2026
  • IRT ready for next edition of Ride Camp
  • NWSC Safety Seminar is ready to go for 2026
  • Amusement Today sits down with Renee Walsh, CEO of Embed
  • DOF Robotics captivates audiences with AIQ photo experience … and much more!
Issue available for FREE with our Digital Edition!
Download FREE PDF of the issue!