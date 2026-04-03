Gardaland Resort has reopened immersive experiences and international trends for all ages

To mark the arrival of spring, Gardaland Resort officially reopened its doors for what promises to be another exciting new season over the next nine months.

One big success story is the arrival of Animal Crossing: New Horizons – the life simulation video game developed by Nintendo that has captivated over 49 million players worldwide since 2020 – appearing at Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium for the first time. An engaging educational journey that combines entertainment, science and environmental awareness, building a bridge between the digital and the real world.

And looking ahead to the summer, Gardaland Resort will be unveiling two events designed to enhance the season with brand-new experiences.

In May, with Strawberry Bites come the first days dedicated to the world of strawberries, which will add a delicious new dimension to the park with plenty of special treats, perfect for enjoying lots of fun and flavoursome moments together.

June, meanwhile, marks a real highlight of the summer season: the end of the school and the beginning of the holidays. Get ready for a truly unique and unforgettable experience with a whole weekend filled with the rhythm and energy of K-Pop, one of the most exciting trends of the moment, featuring authentic Korean bands live in concert. Save the date: 13 and 14 June 2026!

The 2026 season also marks the debut of “Prezzemolo and the Enigma Revealed” at the 4D Cinema, an experience designed to amaze, entertain and strengthen our unique bond with our visitors.

The audience will be immersed in a total adventure: vibrating seats, splashes of water, gusts of wind, lights and smells that engage the senses, along with details that surprise and entertain at every moment.

The new film, created by Gardaland, is not only a multisensory show but an identity-driven narrative which tells the story of the park through an emotional and universal language that brings different generations together. And it also has a clear message: everything can be transformed into an opportunity if addressed with curiosity and optimism.

This season, Prezzemolo is your travel companion and invites every visitor to become the director and star of their own story, ready to turn every twist into an opportunity to learn something new, be amazed, and experience unexpected emotions.

The result is an experience that entertains, surprises and leaves a positive message that will stay with visitors even after they leave the theatre.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the Gardaland Theatre, the line-up of live shows will be enriched by the first performance of District 51 – Hangar of Mystery. Set in the Nevada desert, a secret hangar becomes the backdrop for a spectacular and innovative show featuring mysterious technologies, unexplained phenomena, and a really surprising finale.

A show filled with magic and amazing illusions, part science part mystery, which combines a gripping storyline featuring choreographies set to dynamic music, high-definition content on LED walls, and an elegant, sophisticated light design.

Other unmissable events await at the Teatro della Fantasia, with Prezzemolo Superchef, a fun and engaging show that celebrates friendship, and at the Buffalo Stage with Party…for the West!, ten minutes of wild dancing, loud singing and hilarious gags.

The celebrations continue with Fantasy Kingdom, which turns 25 this season and continues to captivate visitors with its enchanting fairytale atmosphere.

Also back are the Meet & Greets for children (and not only) with Prezzemolo and his friends, Peppa Pig and the stars of Animal Treasure Island: Captain Nine Lives and Blackbear.

The adventure continues at the three theme hotels of Gardaland Resort – Gardaland Hotel, Gardaland Adventure Hotel and Gardaland Magic Hotel – whose 475 rooms include 264 themed rooms. Designed to accommodate everyone – from families to groups of friends, from kids to adults – the hotels offer a range of solutions, from smart to premium, to suit every travel style and preference.

Here, guests can personalise and extend their visit, becoming the stars of their own experience even after a day spent at the attractions. Book by 12 April* and children of 12 and under can enter Gardaland Park and Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium free of charge.

Gardaland Resort’s goal for the 2026 season is to keep evolving and innovating, remaining – for every guest – “the place that stays with you forever”, where every story, every emotion and every character becomes a source of connection and adventure.