Kennywood serves up global flavors at Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Kennywood visitors can now thrill their taste buds as Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival takes over the Lagoon beginning Memorial Day Weekend. This year, guests will be delighted by two new countries, France and Germany, while also having the chance to enjoy returning fan favorites from Mexico, Poland, Italy, and more.

In addition to the return of Bites and Pints, Kennywood will be honoring veterans, active duty, and retired members of the armed forces with free admission to the park all Memorial Day Weekend long from Friday, May 22, through Monday, May 25. Plus, up to four friends and family members can get tickets for just $34.99 each, both deals can be redeemed at the Main Gate.

Bites and Pints offers chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine from eight different countries and runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from May 22 through June 28, plus Monday, May 25. Parkgoers are invited to eat their way around the Lagoon as they enjoy unique offerings from across the globe. Delicious details include:

NEW! France – The elegance of French cuisine shines through at this booth with Filet of Boeuf en Croute, classic Croque Monsieur, and decadent Profiteroles. Guests can sip selections including Presque Isle Chardonnay, Mazza Merlot, and more.

– The elegance of French cuisine shines through at this booth with Filet of Boeuf en Croute, classic Croque Monsieur, and decadent Profiteroles. Guests can sip selections including Presque Isle Chardonnay, Mazza Merlot, and more. NEW! Germany – Hearty Bavarian comfort is all the rage at Germany with unique dishes like Currywurst, smoky Schweinebraten, and warm Bavarian Pretzels served with bier cheese. Traditional beer selections like Hacker-Pschorr Weissbier and Von Trapp Helles complete the experience.

– Hearty Bavarian comfort is all the rage at Germany with unique dishes like Currywurst, smoky Schweinebraten, and warm Bavarian Pretzels served with bier cheese. Traditional beer selections like Hacker-Pschorr Weissbier and Von Trapp Helles complete the experience. Cuba – Guests will be transported to Havana with bold flavors like Mojo Shrimp ala Plancha, savory Cubanos, and comforting Arroz con Frijoles. Pair it all with a refreshing Piña Colada, a crisp Banks Caribbean Lager, or the hop-forward Cigar City Jai Alai IPA.

– Guests will be transported to Havana with bold flavors like Mojo Shrimp ala Plancha, savory Cubanos, and comforting Arroz con Frijoles. Pair it all with a refreshing Piña Colada, a crisp Banks Caribbean Lager, or the hop-forward Cigar City Jai Alai IPA. Greece – Fresh Mediterranean flavors shine in Greece’s lineup featuring savory Gyros with tzatziki, grilled Chicken Souvlaki, and rich Baklava Cheesecake. Guests can enjoy refreshing pours of Lancaster Blue Trail Blueberry Shandy and Bell’s Oberon.

– Fresh Mediterranean flavors shine in Greece’s lineup featuring savory Gyros with tzatziki, grilled Chicken Souvlaki, and rich Baklava Cheesecake. Guests can enjoy refreshing pours of Lancaster Blue Trail Blueberry Shandy and Bell’s Oberon. Italy – Comforting classics and vibrant flavors come together at Italy with Caprese Tramezzini, sweet-and-savory Piadina, and rich Short Rib Ragu. Pairings include Birra Italia, Tröegs Pennsylvania Lager, Pinot Grigio, and Mazza Merlot.

– Comforting classics and vibrant flavors come together at Italy with Caprese Tramezzini, sweet-and-savory Piadina, and rich Short Rib Ragu. Pairings include Birra Italia, Tröegs Pennsylvania Lager, Pinot Grigio, and Mazza Merlot. South Korea –Bold street-food-inspired dishes are featured at the South Korea booth including Gua Bao with samgyeopsal pork belly, flavorful Japchae-Bap, and crispy Yaki Mandu pork dumplings with sesame chili oil. Guests can raise a glass with Asahi Super Dry or Cigar City Sumo Splash.

–Bold street-food-inspired dishes are featured at the South Korea booth including Gua Bao with samgyeopsal pork belly, flavorful Japchae-Bap, and crispy Yaki Mandu pork dumplings with sesame chili oil. Guests can raise a glass with Asahi Super Dry or Cigar City Sumo Splash. Poland – Comforting favorites can be found at Poland with Pierogies filled with cheese and potato, sweet Nalesniki, and savory Haluski. Beverage highlights include Zywiec Lager and Victory Kirsch Gose.

– Comforting favorites can be found at Poland with Pierogies filled with cheese and potato, sweet Nalesniki, and savory Haluski. Beverage highlights include Zywiec Lager and Victory Kirsch Gose. Mexico – Vibrant coastal flavors come together at Mexico with Tacos de Carnitas, Baja Crab Cakes with street corn, and Tacos de Camaron. Guests can wash it all down with a Frozen Margarita, Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager, or Tröegs Freaky Squeeze Pineapple Mango.

“Bites and Pints has become one of the most anticipated events of the summer because it brings together two things our guests love most, incredible food and unforgettable fun,” said Ricky Spicuzza, General Manager of Kennywood. “This year’s addition of France and Germany gives visitors even more opportunities to explore new flavors while enjoying the unique atmosphere and thrills that make Kennywood such a special part of Pittsburgh summers.”

To get the most out of Bites and Pints, visitors can save up to $10 when they purchase a Tasting Card online with eight or 12 samples. The card allows guests the option to mix and match delectable dishes and drink options at each Bites and Pints booth. Tasting Cards purchased online can be redeemed at any booth and can be used any day of the five weeklong tasting event.

A full season of thrills continues at Kennywood as the park celebrates America’s 250th birthday with its All-American Summer, headlined by a fireworks spectacular on Saturday, July 4. Then, special patriotic activities and Drone Shows will run every Saturday and Sunday, July 11 through 26. The 76th annual Fall Fantasy Parades return daily August 1 through August 17, plus August 22, followed by the day-to-night fall event, Phantom Fall Fest, which runs select days from September 11 to November 1. Kennywood will wrap up the 2026 season with Holiday Lights running select days from November 13 through January 3, 2027.

Right now, guests can grab a single day ticket for just $39.99 during the park’s Memorial Day Sale. Those looking to visit all season long can get a Gold Season Pass for $40 off when they purchase online. Gold Season Passes include a variety of perks like free access to all seasonal events, discounts on food and retail, free guest tickets, and more.