Meow Wolf Houston to host its first-ever multi-stage EDM Festival Experience inside Radio Tave

HOUSTON, Texas — On June 20, Radio Tave becomes the site of a full-building electronic music takeover as Meow Wolf Houston debuts Monstercat Danceportation, an immersive late-night music festival bringing together internationally recognized electronic artists and Houston’s rising local scene for one unforgettable night inside the city’s cultural phenomenon. Doors open at 10 p.m.

Born from the wildly successful Danceportation series at Meow Wolf Denver, which has sold out multiple editions since launching in 2022, Danceportation expands to a new corner of the multiverse with its first-ever Houston edition. Known for transforming Meow Wolf’s immersive exhibitions into sprawling dance environments filled with roaming sound, surreal visuals, and multi-stage performances, Danceportation arrives in Houston in collaboration with Monstercat, one of electronic music’s most influential independent labels.

Guests will move through the exhibition discovering performances woven throughout the space, from high-energy DJ sets broadcasting from the exhibition station’s iconic radio booth to bass-heavy moments echoing through hidden worlds and large-scale headline performances inside Theta Theater. The entire exhibition remains open during the event, allowing attendees to wander, recharge, explore, and lose themselves between sets inside Houston’s most mind-bending venue.

Designed for fans chasing the next unforgettable festival experience, Monstercat Danceportation combines the energy of a large-scale rave with the comfort and immersion of Meow Wolf Houston’s fully indoor environment. Multiple bars and dining options will remain open throughout the night, with lounge areas, seating spaces, and immersive environments throughout the exhibition creating a festival atmosphere unlike anything else in the city.

“This is the first event of its kind we’ve ever created at Meow Wolf Houston,” said Miranda Allmon, Operations Manager at Meow Wolf Houston. “Danceportation transforms every corner of Radio Tave into an active music environment. Each space inside the exhibition takes on its own energy throughout the night.”

Known for his emotionally charged melodic bass sound and live guitar-infused performances, Trivecta has become one of electronic music’s most recognizable rising names, performing everywhere from Red Rocks to Ultra Music Festival. SPORTMODE brings his explosive festival-ready sound to Houston following breakout appearances within the bass music scene and support from artists including RL Grime and Liquid Stranger. Additional performances include sets from Nostalgix, GRIN, and more.

Alongside internationally international talent, Monstercat Danceportation places a major spotlight on Houston’s homegrown electronic community with performances from BÜRDTE b2b COACH HART, DEGEN, and SWADED SOUNDS. The event continues Meow Wolf Houston’s growing commitment to championing local artists and emerging creative voices while creating opportunities for Houston performers to share the stage with globally recognized acts.

Since opening Radio Tave in 2024, Meow Wolf Houston has rapidly become one of the city’s most talked-about destinations for immersive live entertainment, hosting groundbreaking performances and cultural moments including the return of Houston icon Paul Wall, intimate sets from breakout artists like Searows, and genre-defying live experiences that blur the line between concert venue and immersive art world.

Founded in 2011, Monstercat has become a global force in electronic music, known for championing boundary-pushing artists and cultivating an international fan community spanning music, gaming, livestream culture, and live events. The independent label has hosted stages and performances around the world including Tomorrowland, Miami Music Week, and Amsterdam Dance Event while helping launch the careers of artists including Marshmello, Seven Lions, Pegboard Nerds, and Vicetone.

Monstercat Danceportation takes place at Meow Wolf Houston’s Radio Tave. See the full lineup below:

Trivecta

SMOAKLAND

Nostalgix

SPORTMODE

DLOW

GRIN

BÜRDTE b2b COACH HART

DEGEN

SWADED SOUNDS

This event is 21+ only and valid physical IDs will be checked at the door. Guests will have access to the full Radio Tave exhibition throughout the night, with performances, DJs, bars, food, and immersive moments taking over the entire space from beginning to end.