Six Flags launches new, free Pre-K pass to give families a head start to summer fun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) invites families with young children to kick off summer early with a limited-time, free Pre‑K Pass offering children ages 3 to 5 free admission for the entire season at 22 parks across North America.

Available from April 22 through May 31, the free Pre‑K Pass provides unlimited visits all season long for eligible children, helping families create unforgettable memories together while enjoying world‑class thrills and family entertainment.

“At a time when families are watching their budgets very closely, the free Pre‑K Pass provides real value while helping create a season full of fun experiences kids and parents will remember for years,” said Christian Dieckmann,chief commercial officer for Six Flags.

To participate, families complete three easy steps:

Have an eligible Pass or Membership—includes a valid 2026 Silver, Gold or Prestige Season Pass or Membership. Register the Pre-K Pass online through May 31. Activate the Pre-K Pass at the park entrance on a regular operating day through May 31. A valid birth certificate or passport showing the child’s age is required at activation, and the child must be present.

Pre-K Pass Participating Parks

The free Pre‑K Pass is valid at the following parks:

California’s Great America

Canada’s Wonderland

Carowinds

Cedar Point

Cedar Point Shores

Dorney Park

Frontier City

Hurricane Harbor Arlington

Hurricane Harbor Chicago

Hurricane Harbor New Jersey

Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City

Hurricane Harbor Rockford

Hurricane Harbor Splashtown

Kings Dominion

Six Flags Darien Lake

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Six Flags Great Adventure & Wild Safari

Six Flags Great America

Six Flags New England

Six Flags Over Georgia

Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags White Water

There is a limit of two (2) Pre-K passes per valid 2026 Pass or Membership. Kids 2 and under already receive free admission to all Six Flags parks, and do not need a Pre-K Pass.

The Pre‑K Pass is not valid at the following locations: Hurricane Harbor Concord, Los Angeles, Oaxtepec and Phoenix; Kings Island; Knott’s Berry Farm; LaRonde; Schlitterbahn New Braunfels; Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Magic Mountain, Mexico and Qiddiya City. Benefits and parking are not included with the Pre‑K Pass. The pass is not valid for park buyouts or separately ticketed events, unless otherwise noted.