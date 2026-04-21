Dorney Park’s Talon roller coaster returns to the tracks as opening day inches closer

ALLENTOWN, Pa. –– A sure sign of spring has arrived at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom as Talon, one of the park’s most iconic roller coasters, returns to the tracks ahead of Opening Day on May 8.

The legendary inverted roller coaster has officially been reassembled and placed back on the tracks as preparations continue for its milestone 25th season in 2026.

Introduced in 2001, Talon quickly became a fan favorite for its ski-lift style seating, suspended track design, and intense near-miss elements that create the sensation of flying just above the ground. Manufactured by Bolliger & Mabillard, the coaster reaches speeds of 58 mph, climbs 135 feet in the air, and flips riders upside down four times during the experience.

For many guests, seeing coaster trains return to the track is one of the clearest signs that park season is right around the corner. Park maintenance teams recently completed the reinstallation process, carefully lifting and securing the coaster’s train back into place following offseason maintenance and inspections.

With Opening Day set for May 8, Talon’s return signals that the countdown to another season of thrills is officially underway.

Families can also start planning their summer visits now with the free Pre-K Pass offer available at both Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom and Six Flags Great Adventure, available for a limited time through May 31. The Pre-K Pass gives children ages 3 to 5 free, unlimited visits for the entire 2026 season when registered with a valid 2026 Silver, Gold or Prestige Season Pass or Membership, making it even easier for families to enjoy a full season of thrills, family rides and unforgettable summer memories.

The free Pre-K Pass must be registered online by May 31 and activated at the park by May 31 with a valid birth certificate or passport. There is a limit of two Pre-K Passes per eligible passholder or member. Kids ages 2 and under already receive free admission.