Valkyrie takes flight at Parc Festyland

VLODROP/CARPIQUET, France — Parc Festyland has officially opened Valkyrie, a new family roller coaster developed in collaboration with Vekoma Rides, marking the most ambitious attraction in the park’s history. The coaster welcomed its first riders on April 4, 2026, becoming a new flagship experience in Normandy. Inspired by Norse mythology, Valkyrie invites guests on an immersive journey between sky and earth. Designed as a custom Vekoma Family Boomerang Coaster, the attraction offers a dynamic forward‑and‑backward ride experience that combines thrills with accessibility for families.

Launching from Festyland’s Viking zone, Valkyrie features a 460‑metre track, reaches a height of 27 metres, and achieves speeds of over 65 km/h. With a capacity of 20 passengers per train, the ride delivers a smooth yet exciting experience, weaving through the park landscape, and soaring above walkways. Beyond ride engineering, theming and storytelling play a central role. From atmospheric queue elements to scenic details inspired by ancient legends, Valkyrie immerses guests in a mythical world where the Valkyries return to guide riders on an epic adventure. The attraction was developed with strong regional involvement, combining international ride expertise with local craftsmanship and creative partners.

With Valkyrie now open, Parc Festyland strengthens its position as a leading family theme park in northern France, offering a high‑impact yet inclusive attraction that appeals to both thrill‑seekers and younger visitors. For Vekoma, Valkyrie once again demonstrates the flexibility of its family coaster portfolio, blending proven ride systems with bespoke theming and park integration.