Idlewild & SoakZone debuts new restaurant, newly themed ride, and park wide enhancements for 2026 season

LIGONIER, Pa. — Get ready for a fresh new chapter at Idlewild & SoakZone. The park is kicking off its 2026 season in a big way, opening Saturday, May 23 with exciting new additions, enhanced guest amenities, and its most dynamic event lineup yet. From a brand-new restaurant opening in SoakZone water park to park-wide upgrades designed for comfort, convenience, and more fun at every turn, this season is all about giving guests something new to love.

Leading the wave of updates is the debut of Parrot’s Perch, an all-new pirate-themed eatery in SoakZone that will be located near Captain Kidd’s Adventure Galley. Guests can dive into crispy chicken sandwiches, tenders, fries, and cool off with refreshing beverages and flavorful ICEE® treats.

In addition to the all-new Parrot’s Perch, the classic Tilt-A-Whirl is being reimagined with a refreshed “wild west” theme and a new location in the park’s Hootin’ Holler area, giving guests a fresh way to enjoy one of the park’s favorite rides. The retail shop in the park’s kiddieland area will refresh to feature Daniel Tiger and all his friends from the Neighborhood of Make-Believe with merchandise including apparel, plush, and more from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. Guests relaxing in the water park will notice upgraded cabana furniture and food delivery options for added comfort and convenience, and a newly constructed bridge which improves access to the popular Captain Kidd’s Adventure Galley aqua-play area. Throughout Olde Idlewild, more than 30 new benches provide additional places for families to rest and recharge.

The 2026 season will also bring a robust lineup of events to the park. Details include:

Spookley’s Summer Celebration (Fridays–Sundays, June 5–21): This all-new event introduces families to Spookley the Square Pumpkin’s story, beginning long before fall. Kids will discover Spookley’s message of individuality through interactive storytelling and hands-on activities that encourage them to plant, grow, and celebrate what makes them unique.

This all-new event introduces families to Spookley the Square Pumpkin’s story, beginning long before fall. Kids will discover Spookley’s message of individuality through interactive storytelling and hands-on activities that encourage them to plant, grow, and celebrate what makes them unique. Neighbor Days (Fridays–Sundays, July 10–August 2): Presented in partnership with Fred Rogers Productions, Neighbor Days honors the legacy of Western Pennsylvania’s own Fred Rogers. Families can meet beloved PBS KIDS characters from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and Donkey Hodie. Fridays will feature photo opportunities with five fan-favorite Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood characters, while Saturdays and Sundays will include story times, dance parties, seek-and-find activities, and rotating character meet-and-greets.

Presented in partnership with Fred Rogers Productions, Neighbor Days honors the legacy of Western Pennsylvania’s own Fred Rogers. Families can meet beloved PBS KIDS characters from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and Donkey Hodie. Fridays will feature photo opportunities with five fan-favorite Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood characters, while Saturdays and Sundays will include story times, dance parties, seek-and-find activities, and rotating character meet-and-greets. Celebrate America (Fridays–Sundays, June 26–July 5): The whole family is invited tocelebrate America’s 250th birthday with patriotic character dance parties and story times, red, white, and blue foam parties, and a special fireworks display on the Fourth of July.

The whole family is invited tocelebrate America’s 250th birthday with patriotic character dance parties and story times, red, white, and blue foam parties, and a special fireworks display on the Fourth of July. Kids Fest (Saturdays & Sundays, August 8–30): Kids Fest turns up the fun in August with themed entertainment. The first two weekends feature Princess and Pirate characters, while the final weekends showcase the high-energy Circus of Bubbles. Returning favorites include the Wild Foam & Bubble Dance Parties with popular costume characters, including Ricky Raccoon and Duke the Dragon.

Kids Fest turns up the fun in August with themed entertainment. The first two weekends feature Princess and Pirate characters, while the final weekends showcase the high-energy Circus of Bubbles. Returning favorites include the Wild Foam & Bubble Dance Parties with popular costume characters, including Ricky Raccoon and Duke the Dragon. HALLOWBOO! (Saturdays & Sundays, September 12–October 31): Idlewild transforms into a festive, family-friendly fall destination during its longest HALLOWBOO! ever—giving families even more time to enjoy the fun. Guests can experience Trick-or-Treating through Story Book Forest, themed rides, seasonal displays, and friendly character interactions.

“This season is all about bringing something new to every part of the park,” said Tim Heger, General Manager of Idlewild & SoakZone. “From the debut of Parrot’s Perch in SoakZone to the reimagined Tilt-A-Whirl and thoughtful upgrades like new seating, enhanced cabanas, and added conveniences throughout the park, we’ve focused on making the guest experience better than ever.”

Idlewild & SoakZone opens for its 149th season on Saturday, May 23 at 11 a.m., which is also 1-4-3 Day in Pennsylvania, celebrating Latrobe native Fred Rogers, host of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. To mark the occasion, Idlewild will feature bonus photo opportunities with the Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood characters on Opening Day.