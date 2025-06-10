Ghost Boat — when multimedia innovation meets an iconic fright attraction

Moment Factory is stepping into the world of scare attractions with an innovative collaboration on Ghost Boat in Wisconsin. The after-dark experience undergoes a major multimedia transformation, intensifying the journey for both new and returning guests.

Drawing on its expertise in creating outdoor multimedia environments, the studio joined forces with Dells Boat Tours to reinvent the almost 20-year-old fright attraction, featuring an upriver boat cruise followed by an immersive walk through Cold Water Canyon.

Leveraging the imposing and unsettling natural setting, immersive storytelling, and live actors, the experience takes visitors on a terrifying journey along a 1.5 km path through a haunted canyon filled with evil forces. An impressive blend of physical and digital elements — including dynamic lighting, chilling video projections, programmed “scare moments,” and spine-tingling spatialized audio — captivates visitors with heightened emotions, fueled by unpredictable moments at every turn.

“At its core, Ghost Boat pairs powerful scares with the dramatic atmosphere of a prehistoric canyon — it’s an inspired combination. And the same could be said for our collaboration with Moment Factory. Two teams, pooling their creative vision, applying their technical and practical know-how, bringing a positive ‘can do’ attitude to every challenge we faced. Together, we didn’t just enhance Ghost Boat — we completely reinvented and intensified it, creating an experience that just doesn’t exist anywhere else.” – Emil Bertalot, Communications Director, Dells Boat Tours

“Collaborating on the Ghost Boat Tour was an absolute thrill for Moment Factory. When the Dells team introduced us to the Canyon and their original experience, we couldn’t wait to see how we could amplify it. The Dells’ dramatic natural setting combined with immersive storytelling made the perfect playground for us. Multimedia and horror are a natural match — they heighten sensations, build tension, and turn spaces into living nightmares.” – Virginie Valastro, Producer, Moment Factory